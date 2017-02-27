How a long-standing streak could end if James Harden or Russell Westbrook wins MVP

The swag champ remains inventive, coming up with new ways to celebrate during his redemptive season. Once noted for his stirring-the-pot routine after a wicked step-back or 3-point flurry, James Harden has added an arm-winding, skipping routine that serves as the joyful, schoolyard antithesis of Michael Jordan’s infamous shrug.

The people’s champ remains angry and unrelenting during a tide-turning season of appreciation. Russell Westbrook continues to mean-mug rims or anyone insane enough to jump with him on a dunk attempt. Only now, he also feels compelled to shout to a former longtime teammate, “I’m coming!” in a show of defiance that makes him more endearing to his most ardent fans.

“Beard and Brodie Season” hasn’t exactly become a movement yet, or even a hashtag, but the nightly one-upmanship between Harden and Westbrook has spared NBA fans from a boring slog through what appears to be an inevitable Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ve provided eye-popping statistics and made triple-doubles seem ludicrously commonplace. And, barring some unforeseen circumstances, Harden or Westbrook – former Oklahoma City teammates and fellow Los Angeles-area natives – will end up winning the Maurice Podoloff Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

“The game is evolving. We’re changing the game and that’s a good thing to see,” Harden said recently.

A victory by Harden or Westbrook would only solidify Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s remarkable three-year NBA draft run of selecting Kevin Durant, Westbrook and Harden. But it would also end an almost decade-long streak of a Team USA participant winning a gold medal and going on to win MVP the following season.

Kobe Bryant won his first MVP award after playing in the FIBA Americas tournament in 2007. LeBron James won his first and third MVP awards, respectively, after suiting up in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in league history after helping the Americans win the 2010 FIBA world championships. And Stephen Curry won the first of consecutive MVPs after being a part of the first FIBA World Cup in Spain in 2014.

“I think it’s a matter of record that those who have participated with us, in World Cup play or Olympic play, they’ve gone on to have great seasons the next year, generally,” Jerry Colangelo, managing director of the U.S. men’s national team, recently told The Vertical. “That’s true of all players. Some have risen to the top. But I think that’s just a fact. The reality is, if it’s one of the two you’ve just mentioned [Harden and Westbrook], how could you overlook the years that they’re having, whether they participated or not?”

Westbrook has 29 triple-doubles this season. (AP) More

Harden and Westbrook decided to skip the Rio Olympics for rest, joining a star-studded collection of players who passed on invitations for various reasons such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Kevin Love. Eleven of the 12 members of the team that claimed Olympic gold made the All-Star Game. But Durant, the leader of that squad and a former MVP, likely forfeited another trophy this season – despite stellar numbers that rival his former teammates – after deciding to chase a ring with a stacked super team in Golden State that features Curry. An over-dependence on Harden and Westbrook has boosted their chances of winning the game’s greatest individual honor.

“I love both guys. They’re great competitors. They’re great talents. I have fond memories of each of them participating in USA Basketball,” Colangelo said of the pair. “I think both of them felt that they needed to rest, and you can build the case that that worked to their advantage. Where in prior years, participating worked to their advantage.”

