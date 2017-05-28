High school softball pitcher strikes out every batter in perfect game

Mia Faieta struck out every single batter she faced. (Screenshot via @SeanReillyHS)

There’s nothing better than a perfect game, right? It’s a the highest accomplishment a pitcher can achieve. Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, only 23 perfect games have occurred.

But none of them have ever been this good.

A high school softball pitcher in New Jersey not only tossed a perfect game, but struck out every single batter she faced.

Mia Faieta completes the PERFECT perfect game: 21 up, 21 strikeouts and @CedarGroveSB beats North Warren, 4-0, in the N1, G1 semifinals pic.twitter.com/wFMZrlhpFv — Sean Reilly (@SeanReillyHS) May 26, 2017

That’s Cedar Grove high school pitcher Mia Faieta. She’s putting up some unreal numbers this season. The sophomore has a 1.36 ERA over 17 appearances. In 106 innings pitched, she’s racked up an incredible 229 strikeouts. She’s somehow given up 20 runs this year, but we’re not sure how. Maybe that’s a typo.

And, hey, just in case you wanted to see a scorecard from the event, here you go:

Don’t see a scorebook look like this very often, but it happened today courtesy of Mia Faieta of @CedarGroveSB pic.twitter.com/hhy6fCYWxt — Sean Reilly (@SeanReillyHS) May 26, 2017

Of the 21 hitters Faieta faced, 18 went down swinging.

So, what the heck do we call this? A perfect game doesn’t seem appropriate. This was somehow better than perfect.

When a pitcher strikes out the side on nine pitches, some refer to that as an immaculate inning. After this start, we may have seen our first immaculate game.

(BLS H/N: ESPNW)

