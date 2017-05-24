Here's why people believe Aaron Judge can be the next Derek Jeter for the Yankees

On Sunday, Aaron Judge went 0 for 4. There is nothing particularly interesting about an 0-for-4 afternoon. Going into Monday, hitters had gone 0 for 4 precisely 1,614 times this season, and almost all of them treat their 0 for 4s like a charley horse, temporarily painful and best shaken off. Judge prefers another tack. Four years back, before he was the major leagues’ most fearsome power hitter, before he inspired the New York Yankees to create a special section in their billion-and-a-half-dollar stadium devoted to him, Judge was a green draft pick who sought advice from a sage veteran and glommed onto one particular piece.

“Enjoy the 0 for 4s,” Judge said. “Not really enjoy them, but learn from them. Don’t make everything a negative. Turn it into a positive. The days you’re 0 for 4, ask why you were 0 for 4. Was it the pitcher making good pitches, and I just need to recoup and get ready for the next day? Or was it something with my swing? Or did I not prepare the right way? Learn from those so you can turn everything into a positive.”

Never was Derek Jeter a particularly vocal leader. No rah-rah cheerleading or back-slapping motivation. He did so by example and by deed, like the time he was rehabbing his bum ankle in Tampa, saw the new first-round pick had arrived, walked up to him and said. “Hey, Aaron, great to meet you. Great to have you on board.” And though this may seem like the normal, reasonable, proper thing to do, baseball culture does not exactly encourage any of them.

So it wasn’t just because Derek Jeter is Derek Jeter that Aaron Judge clings to his words these days. It’s because there was real kinship there in that Judge, too, from the time he was little, had been taught how to treat people well and embodied it. Everything comparing Judge to Jeter seems like New York tabloid hype, clickbait central casting, all of the typical media bloviating that surrounds the latest big thing in pinstripes.

And then Judge talks. And his teammates talk about him. And it starts to make sense.

Here’s something you may know about Judge: His parents, who adopted him the day after he was born, are teachers. Here’s something you may not know about Judge: Were he not 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds of home run-hitting genius, he would’ve joined them.

“I’d be a teacher,” Judge said. “I like seeing that light bulb click. I just like helping people, to be honest. I want to see people do well. And I want to see them get the most out of themselves.”

Judge’s father, Wayne, taught phys ed mostly. His mother, Patty, bounced around from subject to subject and ended up giving lessons in leadership. These are the ones that stuck with Judge. Prepare. Be on time. Execute. Don’t necessarily do the talking. Sometimes the leader can be the one who compels those whose words may be more impactful to utter them.

“Somebody can lead by example or vocally,” Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said. “Jeter was a guy you could watch and do things the right way. Mo [Rivera] was a guy who could speak up. Aaron is a guy with the ability to do both. That’s hard to find, especially in someone that young.”

Sabathia is the second-longest-tenured Yankee as well as their second-oldest, and neither he, the most tenured (Brett Gardner) nor the eldest (Matt Holliday) can stop raving about Judge. Two or three days into his cup of coffee with the team last season, Judge went up to Sabathia and asked why the Yankees didn’t play more music in the clubhouse. Rather than remind Judge a rookie’s place in the clubhouse, Sabathia conferred with outfielder Aaron Hicks and handed over DJ duties to Judge.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve ever been in a clubhouse where no one complains about the music,” Hicks said. “He’s just a good, genuine person. He cares about his teammates. There’s nothing really bad you can say about him. He does it the right way.”

