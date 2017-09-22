Great Britain's most famous streaker explains why he's streaked at 561 events

The most famous streaker in Great Britain won’t be making an appearance at the Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday morning (that game will be streamed live on Yahoo Sports).

Mark Roberts, who has streaked at 561 events, has a good reason for not running on the field.

“No, because I’m on bail,” Roberts told Yahoo Sports.

Reasonable. Roberts has already done an NFL game at Wembley Stadium. He streaked during the NFL’s first regular-season game between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

He got to midfield and none of the players bothered to stop him.

“I don’t think an NFL player tackling a half-naked guy is a good look,” Giants defensive lineman Justin Tuck, via a New York Times story from the game.

It created a stir, as one could imagine. That’s why Roberts does what he does.

Roberts has streaked in 22 different countries and many, many events, all for the thrill of hearing the crowd react. The time he streaked at Dolphins-Giants was memorable.

“There’s 65,000 people in the stadium, all at once going crazy, man,” Roberts said. “The energy, I felt it. It’s like, ‘Oh wow.’ It’s just unreal.”

