Frank Jackson undergoes foot surgery, expects July return

Duke’s Frank Jackson, a well-regarded point guard in the 2017 NBA draft class, underwent right foot surgery and is expected to be fully recovered sometime in July.

Dr. Erik Nilssen performed the surgery at the Nilssen Orthopedics Ankle and Foot Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday.

The expected recovery process also leaves open the possibility that Jackson could be playing again by the NBA summer league in early July, but a full return to basketball activity is expected by the end of that month. NBA training camps begin in late September.

“Frank decided to have the surgery now so that he could be healthy in advance of the NBA training camps,” Dr. Nilssen told The Vertical. “He will be able to resume full workouts in late July. His surgery went very well and I expect him to have a great NBA career.”

Jackson had sustained a stress reaction playing his freshman season at Duke and played pain-free through the season. After competing at the NBA draft combine in Chicago this month, the decision was made to have the procedure and begin the recovery process.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-4, averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists for the Blue Devils. DraftExpress.com has him as the No. 39 overall pick in its most recent mock draft.

