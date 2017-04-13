Four Corners: Our inarguable 2016-17 All-NBA teams and awards ballots

The NBA’s end-of-season awards are a neat time capsule to look back on decades later, with the benefit of perspective . Take 2003-04, for example, when Kevin Garnett was the MVP, LeBron James the Rookie of the Year, Ron Artest the Defensive Player of the Year and Zach Randolph the Most Improved Player. That’s intense and fun, and indicative of a weird transitional year in which the Detroit Pistons won the title.

So, the four of us here at Ball Don’t Lie — Dan Devine, Kelly Dwyer, Eric Freeman and Ben Rohrbach — figured snapshots from our coverage this season would be the best way to tell the story of our ballots. Consider this a timeline of moments that helped shape our decisions during an entertaining 2016-17. Keep in mind: these awards are completely subjective. So they also happen to be 100 percent accurate.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors (unanimous)

July 6, 2016: “Warriors fans got the setup for the mother of all sequels to #ArrogantSZN; non-Warriors fans just got a worthy target for their frustration, anger and derision, an avatar for all their sports hate, a supervillain that lays bare just how sick and money-driven contemporary pro sports is … unless you’re inclined to remember that [Kevin] Durant chose a shorter deal for more immediate flexibility to play where he wanted, and that the Warriors got here by building through the draft with back-half-of-the-lottery scores in [Stephen] Curry and [Klay] Thompson and all-time-second-round-steal [Draymond] Green, in which case you get to hold Golden State up as a paragon of the virtues of scouting, player development and providing a nurturing environment in which young men can succeed beyond their wildest imaginations.”

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (unanimous)

Nov. 22, 2016: “Antetokounmpo has been a blog favorite for his varied talents and unique highlights ever since he was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft. However, the 21-year-old had up until this season translated his immense potential into star-level play on a fairly inconsistent basis. Predictions of Most Improved Player honors and an All-Star selection in 2015-16 proved a little early, although very strong stats after being installed as the offense’s primary creator inspired new hope for this season. As such, Antetokounmpo entered his fourth season with something to prove, lest he be known as more of a thrilling oddity than a great player.”

COACH OF THE YEAR (To be continued …)

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs (Kelly Dwyer, Ben Rohrbach)

Dec. 5, 2016: “His philosophy — shaping young minds so that they might contribute to a greater society in the future — is no different than the one that has served Popovich so well, whether on the basketball court or in his wine business. It is the so-called Stonecutter’s Credo from Jacob Riis: ‘When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that blow that did it — but all that had gone before.’ Hammer home the importance of being prepared, educated, respectful, disciplined people, and eventually it might sink in, person by person, so that together we avoid repeating history and meeting a disastrous end. And if Popovich wins a sixth NBA title along the way, that would be nice, too.”

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (Kelly Dwyer, Ben Rohrbach)

Dec. 20, 2016: “Gobert has been on the cusp of that stardom ever since making his reputation as a top rim protector in the second half of the 2014-15 season. The big man has remained a very solid player and recently signed a deserved four-year extension that could be worth as much as $102 million. That new deal hasn’t kept Gobert from improving — in fact, he’s having what looks to be a breakthrough season.”

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (Dan Devine, Eric Freeman)

Dec. 21, 2016: “It speaks to Draymond’s unrivaled defensive versatility that he ranks among the frontrunners for this award even as more and more fans and media members acknowledge that he can cost the Warriors wins with his antics. The Warriors have enough talent to withstand any injury, but Green might be the difference between a very good team and a championship favorite.”