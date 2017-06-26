Former Packer Ahman Green arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested in Wisconsin on suspicion of child abuse , the Green Bay Press Gazette reported Monday morning.

The Brown County sheriff’s office confirmed to the paper that it was investigating the case but did not provide any further details.

Green, a four-time Pro Bowler who last played in 2009, is the top rusher in Packers history and a member of the team’s Hall of Fame after rushing for 8,322 yards over eight seasons. He also played for the Seahawks and Texans.

Green is still very visible in the Green Bay area, having once owned part of indoor football’s Green Bay Blizzard and maintaining a consistent schedule of public appearances.