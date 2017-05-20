Enes Kanter detained in a Romanian airport after his Turkish passport was 'canceled'

Enes Kanter, Oklahoma City Thunder center and Turkish native, has been detained in a Romanian airport after the Turkish embassy reportedly “canceled” his passport. The 25-year-old center, an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was previously in Indonesia for a stop on his Enes Kanter Light Foundation tour.

According to the center, in a video posted on Saturday morning, authorities have “been holding us here for hours.”

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017





Kanter blamed his passport’s seizure on his “political views,” mentioning Erdogan by name, calling him “a dictator” and “the Hitler of our century.”

Erdogan, faulted for his human rights abuses as Turkish president, was recently warmly welcomed by President Donald Trump in a White House meeting marred by Erdogan’s security detail and their response to the protesters:

Kanter appears to be taking his delay in stride:

Haha ???? bizi tutan polisler fotoğraf çektiriyor.

Siz kiminle uğraşıyorsunuz Ey Korkaklar. ???????? pic.twitter.com/2reL6yZx5I — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017













The six-year pro’s support of 2016’s attempted military coup in Turkey and continued support of Fethullah Gülen and the Gülen movement cost him a great deal, his family moved to disown him and Kanter feels as if his anti-Erdogan critiques may have cost him a spot on the Turkish national team (Enes averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in only 21 minutes in 2016-17).

Kanter has not been shy in revealing that his political views have led to a series of death threats, and his troubles may not be over:

Turkey revokes passport of @okcthunder's star while in Romanian airport. He is facing deportation to Turkey, where he'll likely be arrested. https://t.co/Pglqvxu5IV — Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) May 20, 2017





The Thunder, reportedly, are working with the Romanian government to untangle the situation. The center is in “high spirits,” according to his representative, identified only as “Fetic” by the Oklahoman:

“To be honest, we’re pretty optimistic, just because of the situation,” Fetic said. “He’s in a European Union country.”

“They’re doing OK,” Fetic said. “The police and the people at the airport, they’re just doing their job. Once they get a notification that someone’s passport is stolen or canceled, they have to do the regular process. From my understanding, he said they’re being treated well so far. They’re trying to explain the situation to these people, why the passport is canceled, and this is pretty new, even in these years, that a government would intentionally try to cancel someone’s passport in order to bring them back.”

