One win from Finals, Draymond Green says Cavs-Warriors rematch not 'inevitable'

Since the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers began their respective postseason runs, there have been whispers that we might be looking at a third straight Warriors vs. Cavs matchup in NBA Finals. Lately, though, as the two teams have dominated their conference competition, those whispers have turned to shouts, with the only question left seeming to be: Will both Golden State and Cleveland enter the Finals unbeaten in the playoffs?

Despite taking a 3-0 lead on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, forward Draymond Green says that the Warriors aren’t getting ahead of themselves when it comes to planning for the Finals, and for a rubber match with the Cavs. After all, nobody knows better than Draymond and the Dubs that you don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched.

Asked Draymond Green if they know it's inevitable that it'll be GSW-CLE in the Finals: "Nah, it's not inevitable. We've lost a lead before." — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 21, 2017





Green is referring to being the first team in NBA history to lose a 3-1 lead in the Finals. The Warriors were up 3-1 against the Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals before losing three games in a row and falling to the Cavs at home in Game 7.

Perhaps Draymond’s being overly cautious; after all, no team has ever come back from being down 3-0 in the conference finals to earn a Finals berth. As he and the Warriors learned last year, though, there is a first time for everything.