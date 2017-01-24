Dodgers acquire Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe, a versatile right-handed hitter who would fill a number of needs in their everyday lineup, sources familiar with the talks told Yahoo Sports. The two teams announced the deal on Monday afternoon.

Forsythe, 30, has been a staple in the middle of the Rays’ order the last two seasons, hitting .273/.347/.444. With Chase Utley leaving via free agency and Howie Kendrick via trade to the Phillies, the Dodgers explored a number of options, including acquiring Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins.

Ultimately, the deal for Forsythe won out. He will join a lineup that includes Corey Seager, Adrian Gonzalez, Joc Pederson and Justin Turner, whom the Dodgers re-signed this offseason along with closer Kenley Jansen.

Los Angeles sent Jose De Leon in return, one of the plethora of highly touted pitching prospects in the Dodgers’ organization. Los Angeles president Andrew Friedman was particularly familiar with Forsythe. As the former GM of the Rays, he traded for Forsythe in 2014.