The destiny of the Cubs: What's next?

LOS ANGELES – A generation or so ago, sons were born to parents Ridgewood, New Jersey; Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Holguin, Cuba; Caracas, Venezuela; Middletown, Ohio; and Newport Beach, California. They were tiny little miracles and otherwise ruthless diaper-fillers, just as were sons born in, say, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic; or Eureka, Illinois; or Las Vegas, Nevada; give or take half-a-generation.

They’d walked in as two and walked out as three and gotten on with the business of learning to live with each other. Maybe the smallest of them, the son, would grow to be a firefighter or a CPA or a bartender, whatever’d make him happy, wherever made him happy, soon as he became the largest of them.

Instead he’d be a ballplayer, which was fine too, and that introduced the concepts of travel and grass stains and sunflower-seed flicking and so much batting practice. In all, there were a few dozen of these sons, others born in the same broad generation in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Tacoma, Washington, all of them born within a decade or so and chosen to stand shoulder to shoulder many years later on a cold, dank night in November.

It was a coincidence, almost certainly, nothing more, that it was these 30 or 35 sons who became champions for the city of Chicago, for the Cubs. Randomness. Thirty or 35 separate journeys, that many separate stories, any one of which could on any day previous have run off in a different direction, so maybe the championship doesn’t happen or maybe it merely happens with some other sons of some other parents. Many, in the thick of it, however, would call it their destiny, that being the hopeful term for scary games that lie ahead and the hindsight term for the wonder (and parades) that came of them.

Either way, whether one believed in destiny or blind luck or whatever mystical hoodoo that happened in that weight room in Cleveland, it was broadly agreed on that field and in that clubhouse and over the following months that these 30 or 35 men from those parents in this city against one big-ass curse was, indeed, destiny. So the question does follow:

What follows destiny?

What’s next, man?

More T-shirts? More batting practice? A hundred-and-sixty-two more games?

Well, yeah.

This is winning the lottery and waking up early the next morning, head swollen, ears banging, brain sloshing, to roll the trash bins to the curb as the truck rounds the corner.

I mean, are you still afraid it won’t ever happen? Do you still want it as desperately? Need it?

Maybe.

The Cubs arrived here in first place. Also as a ballclub that for two months has been pretty average. So-so offense. OK starting pitching. Uninspired defense. Their record was 25-21, which was, you know, fine. Except it wasn’t 32-14, which is what it was this time last year, on its way to 47-20, on its way to 103 wins and you know the rest. Then come the next seven months, all those todays that follow. Frankly, some go better than others, and baseball hasn’t been very kind to defending champions lately, and here we are.

The Cubs don’t want their rings hitting the open market. (AP) More

Coming up on two months in, Kyle Schwarber is hitting a buck-eighty-one, Addison Russell is looking for his regular stroke, there’s other stuff too, and in the meantime they’re hitting .225 with runners (in 400 at-bats) in scoring position, worst in the National League. Then, Jake Arrieta’s not been Arrieta, exactly, and John Lackey’s not been Lackey, quite, and the fifth starter spot’s come with a little funk, and that’s the story of 46 games. Not 162.

It’s certainly possible the Cubs won’t be as good as they were in the summer and fall where not everything, but enough, went right. Baseball careers aren’t linear. Today’s gapper gets caught tomorrow. Today’s backdoor slider catches too much of the plate tomorrow. Last year’s target was imaginary. This year’s sparkles with 108 diamonds and a million toasts.

Read More