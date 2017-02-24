DeMarcus Cousins on fresh start: 'I can now separate myself from the Sacramento Kings'

NEW ORLEANS – The celebration was out in the streets, a few blocks away, up Canal Street, where revelers jumped and stretched out their hands to catch beads and other plastic trinkets from people inside Dr. Suess-themed parade floats. Mardi Gras is one day, but people come to this town and party for several weeks in anticipation. After adding DeMarcus Cousins earlier this week, the New Orleans Pelicans tried to weave in the franchise’s most significant trade acquisition with the bacchanalia by posting a sign outside Smoothie King Arena that read, “Let’s Boogie.”
But inside the arena, there was little to cheer after Cousins’ initial introduction and a few highlights sprinkled throughout the first half of the Pelicans’ 129-99 shellacking by the Houston Rockets. Having grown up two hours away in Mobile, Ala. – which he will proudly and quickly tell you is the original home of Mardi Gras – Cousins was familiar with the excitement outside. And having spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in Sacramento, Cousins is also accustomed to losing.
Cousins wasn’t under any delusion that he was going to come to a team that struggled to win with Anthony Davis and immediately solve all of its problems. The Pelicans used what little assets they had to get Cousins, meaning there is little remaining to surround the most intriguing big-man pairing in nearly two decades.
“We can’t go in thinking we’re just an amazing team. We have to go in and play hard,” Cousins said after he and Davis combined for 56 points, 23 rebounds and six blocked shots in their debut, “because right now, we’re still a bad team.”
So many aspects of Cousins’ stunning trade from Sacramento contributed to make him somewhat of a sympathetic figure – that it came after Kings general manager Vlade Divac came to his house to let him know that he wouldn’t be moved, that Cousins believed he was going to sign a designated player maximum extension worth more than $200 million in the summer but is now no longer eligible. But the often overlooked part is that while he joined his first in-his-prime All-Star teammate, the trade also sent Cousins to one of the few teams below the Kings in the standings, making his quest to end a career-long postseason drought that much more difficult.
“We’re not ready,” Cousins said with a chuckle while explaining what he learned about his team after it got buried under 20 3-point bombs by the Rockets, the third-best team in the Western Conference. “At the All-Star break, most teams have an identity. And it’s very rare that you add a piece as big as we’ve done. It’s not like you’re sending in role players to come in and shoot, or a guy to come in and be a defender. The dynamic of this move is going to change the whole dynamic of the team. So, it’s going to take time.”
The perennial dysfunction of the Kings always led to debates about which side was holding back the other – player or franchise. Cousins made his mistakes, and has no doubt spent some time over the past few days contemplating what he could’ve done differently to avoid getting traded. New Orleans has also had its struggles as a franchise, but Cousins realizes that he is no longer shielded by the ineptitude of his previous employer. Cousins will have to answer for the failings in his current locale.
“I look at this fresh start as a new opportunity,” Cousins told The Vertical. “I can now separate myself from the Sacramento Kings. I’m my own man once again. And what I bring here is basically what I go by, from now on. It’s on myself and the team. It can be a similar situation – or we can make things work and make it something special.”
Oddly enough, Cousins said he wasn’t overcome with emotion and didn’t feel any awkward moments as he prepared for his first game with a new team. Perhaps because the Pelicans swapped out their usual red, navy and gold uniforms to wear Mardi Gras uniforms in that familiar purple hue of the Kings – “It won’t go away,” Cousins told The Vertical with a laugh. Maybe because it felt like another road game or he already was used to being in the arena – and the home locker room – after spending All-Star Weekend in the same place, it all seemed normal. Visits to New Orleans generally required a heavy ticket demand, but Cousins is already learning to say no to those expecting more of the same. Cousins only needed 10 tickets for his semi-homecoming.
“I know it was a lot of anticipation coming up to this, for the city, for the fans, and for myself, as well. It’s good to get the first one under the belt,” Cousins said. “It honestly felt like a regular game. Like I’ve been here before.”
One more technical foul away from another one-game suspension, Cousins was tested numerous times in his Pelicans debut. Rockets center Nene got especially physical with Cousins, wrestling and getting tangled up with him. Cousins fully expects more of the same the remainder of the season and will continue to respond as he did Thursday – by walking away, raising his hands or by using a calmer, more measured tone the few times he felt obligated to plead his case.
“I feel it’s a new story. I can, I guess, change my image,” Cousins told The Vertical. “I’m just here to play basketball. I’m going to play basketball the way I play basketball. It is what it is for me.”
The Pelicans didn’t gut their already limited roster for Cousins to play out the string with Davis, his friend and fellow Kentucky alum. They expect “Fire and Ice” – the nickname Cousins inadvertently gave the duo while describing their opposite personalities at his introductory news conference – to lead the Pelicans back to relevance. With only 24 games remaining, they don’t have much time, but Cousins is confident they can make up a 2 ½-game margin in the standings.
“I’m not really concerned. I think all we’ve got to do is work our tails off, realize the team we want to be, realize the mistakes we’re making that’s going to turn us from a bad team to a good team,” Cousins told The Vertical.
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen either had Horace Grant or Dennis Rodman, and were always surrounded by a serviceable supporting cast. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant had the assistance of shooters and veterans with big-game experience. Cousins and Davis, dominant big men in a league obsessed with going smaller, have a former All-Star in Jrue Holiday and little else, especially after Omri Casspi, the other piece acquired from the Kings, broke his thumb in just 24 minutes in Thursday’s loss. Veteran point guard Jarrett Jack, who tore his ACL last season in Brooklyn, is joining the team on a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical, and is hopeful to get his career back on track.
Returning to the court to play basketball helped Cousins move forward from the whirlwind of the past week. Cousins remains in a hotel but has already found a residence and expects to get settled into his new home soon enough. But before he gets too comfortable off the floor, Cousins would like to fast-forward the problem-solving needed to salvage the Pelicans’ season. He’s already had conversations with Davis about what it will take for the team to come together and wants to share in the responsibilities of being a leader.
“It’s on us to make this thing work,” Cousins told The Vertical. “The good thing is, we want to talk to each other. It’s not something where we think it’s going to happen. We want to figure it out.”
Rubbing his head and scrolling down his phone while soaking his feet in ice after the game, Cousins was still wearing the game shorts that were created to capture the most exciting time of the year for the people of New Orleans. The disappointment of this loss will soon fade, but Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has encouraged his players not to get discouraged. Just as those street crews are able to sweep up the debris from those enthusiastic parades in time for the morning commute, Cousins is optimistic that the mess in which the Pelicans find themselves can be cleaned up as well.
“Honestly, I don’t feel any pressure. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to win a championship,” Cousins told The Vertical. “On paper, we look great, but the game isn’t played on paper. Being good on paper is not going to win games. I think it’s going to be a process, and I think we’re going to be fine.”
