Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

The one thing NFL coaches and front-office types fear during the extended offseason layoff between the end of spring camps and the beginning of training camp is a late-night phone call about one of their players.

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten that call.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested by Frisco, Texas police on Tuesday night near Toyota Stadium in the city. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Damien Wilson mug shot. (Twitter/@LynnanneFOX4) More

It’s unclear at this point what led to the 24-year-old Wilson’s arrest; Frisco’s “Freedom Fest” Fourth of July festivities were held near Toyota Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to WFAA, Wilson was booked at the Frisco jail but released after posting $10,000 bond for each count.

Reporter Lynnanne Nguyen of Fox 4 Dallas tweeted that Frisco police are not yet releasing the arrest report because the incident that led to Wilson’s arrest is still under investigation.

Nguyen also tweeted a boilerplate “no comment” statement from the Cowboys: “We are aware of the situation and we are in the process of gathering information. We will not have a comment at this time.”

Wilson, a fourth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2015, has played in every game for Dallas over the last two seasons, though he has just five career starts, all of them coming last year. He’s been credited with 37 total tackles and a half-sack in his career.