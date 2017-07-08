Chris Paul and the rest of NBA Twitter freak out over James Harden's monster deal with Rockets

James Harden signed the largest contract extension in NBA history. (Getty Images)

James Harden is a rich, rich man.

After signing the largest contract extension in NBA history Saturday afternoon, Harden is locked in with the Houston Rockets through the 2022-23 season.

In a statement from the team, Harden humbly thanked the Rockets for the extension that could earn him up to $228 million over the course of his contract.

“Houston is home for me. [Rockets owner Leslie] Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning.”

Upon hearing James Harden’s megadeal, teammate Chris Paul and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took to Twitter to congratulate Harden.

But from there, the rest of NBA Twitter stood stunned in the wake of another gigantic NBA contract.

