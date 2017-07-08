Chris Paul and the rest of NBA Twitter freak out over James Harden's monster deal with Rockets

James Harden signed the largest contract extension in NBA history. (Getty Images)

James Harden is a rich, rich man.

After signing the largest contract extension in NBA history Saturday afternoon, Harden is locked in with the Houston Rockets through the 2022-23 season.

In a statement from the team, Harden humbly thanked the Rockets for the extension that could earn him up to $228 million over the course of his contract.

“Houston is home for me. [Rockets owner Leslie] Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning.”

Upon hearing James Harden’s megadeal, teammate Chris Paul and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took to Twitter to congratulate Harden.

CONGRATS!!!! To hell with the ball, lemme hold some pic.twitter.com/i4M1iVzCID — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2017

James MoneyBags



Congrats @JHarden13! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 8, 2017

But from there, the rest of NBA Twitter stood stunned in the wake of another gigantic NBA contract.

James Harden signs 4-year, $228 million contract extension pic.twitter.com/9cYQ8A7eUa — Joe Maracic (@GrafixJoker) July 8, 2017

*sees James Harden contract *wakes son up from nap-heads straight to the baskteball court* — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) July 8, 2017

James Harden right now after that $228M contract extension pic.twitter.com/ny0p5KWzwW — Devon (@devonharipal) July 8, 2017

Before you do the math, that means in the final season of the contract, Harden will earn nearly $47 million. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 8, 2017

James Harden after signing a 4 year extension with The Houston Rockets for $228 Millon. pic.twitter.com/CvtDLAvZSg — S.K. Krishna (@WCGypsies) July 8, 2017

James Harden is heading straight to the bank like… https://t.co/UWoubPa9k4 — AAWOL (@goaawol) July 8, 2017

#Rockets

James Harden for the rest of his life: pic.twitter.com/F3mJCseEkz — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) July 8, 2017

Steph Curry – 201 M

James Harden – 228 M

Blake Griffin – 173 M The NBA this Off Season… pic.twitter.com/qpBzcuG82D — S.K. Krishna (@WCGypsies) July 8, 2017

How James Harden going to be after signing that 4 yr 228M contract.. pic.twitter.com/5wqujcLwSo — Ralph (@ralphmyster) July 8, 2017

James Harden already has a $200m deal with Adidas and now he has a $228m contract pic.twitter.com/zM1eZa6VF8 — Josh (@Highverson) July 8, 2017

