The Champions League final will be Juventus vs. Real Madrid if Monaco and Atletico Madrid can’t overcome the longest of long shots in their semifinal second legs. Monaco must erase a 2-0 deficit at Juve on Tuesday, while Atletico has to escape a 3-0 hole at home against rival Real on Wednesday.

Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. ET each day. Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.