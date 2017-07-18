Kansas State coach Bill Snyder 'proud' of LT Scott Frantz discussing sexuality

Big 12 Media Days are complete. Tuesday’s session was the second of two days for the Big 12’s coaches and teams to take their turn in Talkin’ Season. If you missed our day one roundup, click here. Scroll down for quotes from the coaches of Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said he appreciated the reasons behind offensive lineman Scott Frantz’s decision to sit down with ESPN about his sexuality.

Frantz told his teammates after the 2015 season that he is gay and said he was met with open arms from all of his teammates. Frantz is one of two openly gay players who will play at college football’s top level in 2017.

Snyder said Tuesday at Big 12 media days that he had some initial uncertainty when Frantz told his coach that he wanted to go public. But after talking to his left tackle, he understood why he felt the way he did.

“We talked about it for an extensive period of time, and what impressed me so much and allowed me to contact [ESPN reporter Holly Rowe] about it was the fact that he wanted to do it for the right reasons, number one, and it wasn’t about exposing him to the media as such or making himself a national figure,” Snyder said. “What he wanted to do was help others, number one. That was important to me.”

“Number two, he wanted the opportunity to feel free to live his life as he would like to do so, and he felt hindered prior to that being able to do so.”

“I appreciated those things because I thought they were meaningful. I thought the idea that he could help others really hit home with me at the time. So we decided to allow it to happen, and I think the response has been excellent to this point in time. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud of our players and how they handled it.”

Rhule: Any recruit considering Baylor should ask about the program’s steps

New Baylor coach Matt Rhule didn’t dodge discussion about the circumstances that led him to become Baylor’s coach following the 2016 season.

Rhule was hired to replace interim coach Jim Grobe, who coached the 2016 season after Art Briles was fired in May following the findings of the Pepper Hamilton investigation into the school’s reactions to sexual assault allegations.

Baylor kept Briles’ staff intact for the 2016 season under Grobe, but Rhule brought in his own staff members as the school says its taking actions to rectify the previous negligence regarding sexual assault claims from many female students.

Rhule said Tuesday that he’s proud to detail those steps and what the football program is doing to any recruit.

“I think any person that’s considering coming to Baylor and coming to be a part of the football program should ask, you know, tell me about what’s happened and tell me about the progress that you guys have made,” Rhule said. “Those are frank and open discussions because, to be quite honest with you, I’m proud of what we’re doing.

“Not just the education that we’re doing, because that’s so important, but just the culture that I think we’ve established to have kids that are doing the right thing in the classroom, to have kids that are doing the right thing off the field. So all I do, as we get into recruiting, I tell people, you know what, just come visit us. Come meet the kids. Come meet the guys on our team. You decide if you want your son to be a part of this culture that we have.”

Gundy jokes about the exposure his mullet has given Oklahoma State

Is Mike Gundy’s mullet one of the most valuable Oklahoma State properties?

The Cowboy coach joked Tuesday that his hairstyle has garnered the university a bunch of money in free publicity. We are inclined to agree with him.

“So I often have thought about what you just said, the time on ESPN at 10:00 with Melrose, all the different social media hits that we’ve had,” Gundy said. “We have a terrific social media and a media relations department at Oklahoma State, and they’re on the cutting edge. They’re thinking all the time. So I think that would be a good subject for marketing majors, graduate students to look into. But I’m going to say that the dollar figure is somewhere in the millions for the amount of time that we’ve had on the air for that.”

“I was very fortunate to get a new contract and should probably get an extension and a raise for that free marketing for the university.”

