Gerald Green on Celtics' Game 4 plans for Wizards: 'We're going to beat their ass'

Gerald Green didn’t try to hide his distaste for the Washington Wizards following the Boston Celtics’ 116-89 Game 3 loss at the Verizon Center.

“We’re going to beat their ass in Game 4,” Green told local reporters.

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre charges and knocks down Celtics center Kelly Olynyk. (The Boston Globe via Getty) More

It’s been no secret there’s some bad blood between the Wizards and the Celtics, and it became even more apparent on Thursday night when Washington’s Kelly Oubre was ejected in the second quarter of Game 3 after shoving Boston’s Kelly Olynyk to the ground. Olynyk had set an illegal screen that knocked down Oubre down. Oubre hopped up, charged over and shoved Olynyk.

There were a total of eight technical fouls in the game, including two each on Celtics guard Terry Rozier and Wizards guard Brandon Jennings, who were both ejected.

To recap:

3 ejections

8 technicals

Countless mean mugs pic.twitter.com/PGYu7l0kRF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2017





“We don’t like them and they don’t like us,” Celtics star Isaiah Thomas said. “It’s just what it is. Two teams competing. Whatever bad blood we had during the season has carried over to the playoffs, but we’re just competing and trying to win. And they did that today. We took care of business at home. Now we just have to try to get game 4.”

The feud seemingly started in January 2016 when Celtics forward Jae Crowder claimed that Washington’s head coach Randy Wittman swore at him, which led to Crowder earning a technical foul. The teams’ disdain for each other made headlines again in January when the Wizards elected to wear all black to signify the Celtics’ funeral.

Oubre could face a suspension in Game 4 for his actions.