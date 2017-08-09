Anthony Davis and the reality of trade speculation for superstars on lottery teams

The Boston Celtics have an endless array of assets they’ve been hoarding for just the right player. Since Anthony Davis is the NBA’s next potentially disgruntled star, naturally the blogosphere connects the dots for them. The byproduct is an internet search that returns in excess of a million results.

Most of those are based purely on speculation. A larger number feature some sort of spin on The Vertical’s Chris Mannix seemingly stating the obvious last month: “Rival executives expect Boston to be keeping close tabs on New Orleans, which is entering a critical season. The Pelicans are committed to seeing if an Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins frontcourt can work, but if the season goes awry, it’s widely believed the Celtics will make a strong run at Davis, who is under contract through 2020-21.”

Because of course Boston would want Davis if he becomes available. So would every other team, especially those with a cache of recent and future first-round picks to offer in return. Resulting headlines around the inter-webs ranged from “Boston Celtics trying to trade for Anthony Davis” to “What should the Celtics give up for Anthony Davis” and, yes, even “Anthony Davis blockbuster not best path for Celtics.”

This is the reality of modern NBA media, especially in the offseason, when we mold every morsel of information into a batch of tasty takes that occasionally come out half-baked on the other end. I like my takes fully baked, but I can be guilty of it myself when the timer on the news cycle is running out.

If you’re a budding superstar, and your team is perennially in the lottery, it’s only a matter of time before opposing teams start inquiring about your availability, and before those inquiries start making headlines. Davis offered some fascinating insight into the other side of those relatively benign reports and rumors this week, detailing to The Times-Picayune how those endless headlines even led him astray.

The 24-year-old four-time All-Star said he heard his name linked with Boston so much, including when several basketball campers asked him about it this summer, that he had to ask his agent and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps for reassurance that the team wasn’t planning to deal him anytime soon.

“Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure,” Davis told The Times-Picayune’s William Guillory. “I found out it wasn’t (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven’t paid attention to it since.”

The Pelicans, for their part, assured Davis “there was nothing to worry about,” according to Guillory.

Maybe this is all just a natural part of the process now. If you saw your significant other’s name tied to several other people every day on the internet, you’d probably ask them about it, too.

But why would New Orleans consider trading a guy who, if the entire league were re-drafted today, might go first overall, based on age and ability? Davis averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds per game last season, he is signed for the next four years — through 2021 — and if the partnership with DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t work this season, the Pelicans can just let Boogie walk in free agency at the end of the year.

It is true that Davis could fetch a hefty trade package — maybe the heftiest of trade packages — if New Orleans decides to rebuild. Boston could offer, as Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck theorized last month, something like two future potential top-five picks and 2017 No. 3 overall choice Jayson Tatum this season, but there’s still no guarantee anybody the Pelicans get in return for Davis would come close to equal value. In short: If you’re rebuilding, the best place to start is with a 24-year-old superstar locked up for the next four years.

It’s interesting that it was Davis who approached the Pelicans about these rumors, because the reality is that he will likely have more say about whether he stays in New Orleans than the team does.

Even if Cousins walks in free agency, the Pelicans will have more than 85 percent of their salary cap committed to Davis, Jrue Holiday, Solomon Hill, Omer Asik and E’Twaun Moore through 2019-20 — the season prior to Davis’ free agency. Whether by injury or ineptness, Demps and coach Alvin Gentry have struggled to build a consistent winner around the former No. 1 pick, and yet, after missing the playoffs for a second straight year, the team rewarded both with another year on the job.

