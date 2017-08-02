These 25 MLB players could clear waivers and be on the move in August

To a large handful of baseball executives, scouts and agents, I texted Tuesday morning:

“Happy August.” (I’m friendly like that.)

“Top 5 guys who clear waivers (or not) and could move this month?”

A few, presumably, rolled their eyes and got on with their lives, because not everybody stops his life with my every text. My children, for example. Most apparently were stuck in traffic somewhere and had nothing better to fill their time, and probably they were thinking about the same thing anyway.

That is, what’s next?

For the next month most players will be floated onto what is called revocable trade waivers. Think of it as a massive game of slap jack, mostly. You put a player out there and when someone goes to grab him, you pull him back. In other circumstances, the organization from which the player came can release the player to the claiming team, or can engage the claiming team in trade negotiations for 48 hours. If the player clears waivers, the team is allowed to trade him anywhere. If that happens by September 1, that player is eligible for the postseason.

You probably knew all that.

August waivers are a way of life in the big leagues, particularly if one has the audacity to make money and/or grow older. For the most part, nothing comes of them. That said, Jose Bautista, Jose Canseco, Larry Walker and David Cone once were traded in August. Five summers ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Carl Crawford, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and Nick Punto in August. Last August, Erick Aybar went to Detroit, Jeff Francoeur to Miami, Carlos Ruiz to L.A., Marc Rzepczynski to Washington and Coco Crisp to Cleveland. Crisp had four hits in the World Series.

Point is, it happens. So I sent out my texts, curious as to what good teams, bad teams and mediocre teams had in mind for August.

The names that came back that could clear waivers and be traded or could be claimed and traded wasn’t intended to be a complete list, even a realistic list, only a notion of expectations across a variety of baseball sources. Here they are.

Texas' Mike Napoli walks on the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 18.

Mike Napoli, Texas Rangers: At 35, his peripheral numbers have declined, but 22 homers, seven of them in 72 at-bats against lefties, make him valuable. Eleven million dollar option, $2.5 million buyout in 2018. Esteemed clubhouse guy.

Curtis Granderson, New York Mets: Well-regarded veteran a good bench piece for a playoff team. Free agent.

Zach Duke, St. Louis Cardinals: Name surfaced on more than one list. Left-handed reliever just returned from Tommy John surgery. Free agent.

Marco Estrada, Toronto Blue Jays: Got a “maybe” on him. Blue Jays’ standing and his coming free agency make it a decent possibility. Twenty-two starts, 5.19 ERA.

Jay Bruce, Mets: Any Met not nailed down pretty much made the list. Bruce, who never seems to get enough love, has 28 homers. Free agent.

Neil Walker, Mets: Free agent, switch-hitter, healthy again.

The Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hits a home run during the first inning against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays: A year from free agency. The Blue Jays have to figure out who they’ll be next year, the year after, and the likelihood they’d re-sign the former MVP.

