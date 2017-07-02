Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper lead the 2017 MLB All-Star starters

The stage is set. The 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game rosters have been released, and this year’s crop boasts a steady steam of familiar veterans as well as some surprising first-timers.
That much is obvious by simply looking at the top vote-getters in each league. Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper is only 24, but he’s considered a veteran when it comes to the All-Star Game. Harper’s resurgent .313/.422/.576 slash line and 18 home runs were enough to earn him his fifth career All-Star appearance. Harper led all vote-getters, receiving over six million total votes.
[Fantasy Football is open! Sign up now]
In the American League, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge has continued to turn heads this season. The 25-year-old has completely obliterated expectations, and baseballs, on his way to posting a .325/.448/.686 slash line. His 27 home runs lead the majors.
Here’s a full list of rosters:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
STARTERS
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
1B: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: George Springer, Houston Astros
DH: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays
PITCHERS
SP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
SP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
SP: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros
SP: Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers
SP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees
SP: Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals
SP: Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins
SP: Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros
SP: Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers
RP: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians
RP: Dellin Betances, New York Yankees
RP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
RESERVES
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
2B: Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles
3B: Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins
1B: Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics
DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
OF: Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox
2B: Starlin Castro, New York Yankees
NATIONAL LEAGUE
STARTERS
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals
2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals
SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds
3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins
PITCHERS
SP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
SP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks
SP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
SP: Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals
SP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks
RP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs
RP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
RP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers
RP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies
RP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies
RP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
RESERVES
C: Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets
3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies
2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates
Was your favorite player snubbed above? Don’t worry, they could be part of the Final Vote.
Here are the Final Vote candidates in the NL:
1B: Justin Bour, Miami Marlins
3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
3B: Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
1B: Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies
Here are the Final Vote candidates in the AL:
SS: Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
SS: Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees
1B: Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays
3B: Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals
Fans will have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 6 to vote for players on the Final Vote ballot. Voting can be done on MLB.com.
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 in Miami. The contest will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will air on FOX. Coverage of the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For the first time since 2003, the game will not determine home-field advantage in the World Series. As part of the new collective-bargaining agreement, the league champion with the better win-loss total will receive home-field advantage.
This time around, the game is just for fun. The AL has won the past four All-Star Games, though, so the NL’s pride is on the line.
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – – –
Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik
489