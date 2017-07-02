Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper lead the 2017 MLB All-Star starters

The stage is set. The 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game rosters have been released, and this year’s crop boasts a steady steam of familiar veterans as well as some surprising first-timers.

That much is obvious by simply looking at the top vote-getters in each league. Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper is only 24, but he’s considered a veteran when it comes to the All-Star Game. Harper’s resurgent .313/.422/.576 slash line and 18 home runs were enough to earn him his fifth career All-Star appearance. Harper led all vote-getters, receiving over six million total votes.

In the American League, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge has continued to turn heads this season. The 25-year-old has completely obliterated expectations, and baseballs, on his way to posting a .325/.448/.686 slash line. His 27 home runs lead the majors.

Here’s a full list of rosters:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

STARTERS

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros

DH: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

PITCHERS

SP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SP: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

SP: Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers

SP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

SP: Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

SP: Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

SP: Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros

SP: Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

RP: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

RP: Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

RP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RESERVES

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

C: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

2B: Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles

3B: Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

1B: Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics

DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

OF: Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox

2B: Starlin Castro, New York Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

STARTERS

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

PITCHERS

SP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP: Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

SP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

RP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

RP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

RP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

RP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

RP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RESERVES

C: Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets

3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

