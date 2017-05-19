The 2007 Patriots; Part One: Building a juggernaut

Before we dive into this series, let’s take a moment to introduce what will be a 10-part journey covering the 2007 Patriots. Every Friday, we will take a look at one of 10 stories from the Patriots’ near-perfect season. All of our fantastic writers will contribute to this series as we relive the highs-and-lows of one of the most historic seasons in NFL history.

The Beginning

The seeds for this season were planted at the end of the 2006 campaign. The team finished with a 12-4 record and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game against Peyton Manning, and the Indianapolis Colts. However, after holding a 21-6 lead at halftime, the Colts scored 32 points in the second half and upended the Patriots, 38-34, to punch their ticket to Super Bowl XLI. In that game, they would beat a Rex Grossman-led Chicago Bears team for Manning’s first super bowl win.

In the Brady-Belichick era, this is probably the second-worst loss they have suffered. Everyone knows what the worst loss was. Had the Patriots won that game, they would have steamrolled an overmatched Bears’ team and won their fourth super bowl in six years. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

A big reason for that was the lack of offensive weapons at Tom Brady’s disposal. Considering that the team was led by Reche Caldwell, an aging Troy Brown, Jabar Gaffney and Chad Jackson, it’s safe to say they overachieved. However, the Patriots and Bill Belichick watched the Colts high-flying, explosive offense storm back against them and knew that they could not go into the next year with the same group.

Patriots fleece the Dolphins for Wes Welker

Relatively unknown Wes Welker became a thorn in the sides of the Patriots. He routinely gashed them on special teams during his two-year stint with the Dolphins. In 2006, he emerged as a reliable receiver as he became a restricted free agent.

If you can’t stop him, acquire him. That is what Bill Belichick did. The Dolphins tendered Welker a contract that would have netted them a second-round pick if any team offered him a contract. The Patriots jumped at the opportunity, offering Welker a contract the Dolphins could not match. The Patriots sent their 2007 second round pick and their 2007 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for the 25-year old receiver. The team promptly signed him to a five-year extension and he went on to catch 672 balls in his Patriot career, a team record.

Donte Stallworth joins the evolving receiving corps

Initially, Stallworth seemed like he was going to be the big catch of the offseason. However, that changed, but more on that later. Stallworth was coming off a 38 catch, 725 yards and five touchdown year in his lone season in Philadelphia. On paper, it was a six-year deal, but in reality, it was likely one-and-done for Stallworth and the Patriots.

After experimenting with the Doug Gabriels of the world in previous seasons, the Patriots made their first real splash in terms of getting a receiver for Tom Brady. In hindsight, fans should have been more excited about Welker, but at the time there were a lot of unknowns. Stallworth’s speed and first-round pedigree had Patriots’ fans day-dreaming about a team that could really move the ball. There was so much more to come.

Patriots defy reputation and sign unrestricted free agent Adalius Thomas

At the time, this was a very un-Patriot-like move. However, Thomas was the most sought-after free agent and it took the Patriots less than 48-hours into free agency to lock up the star linebacker.

There was a lot to like about Thomas. He was a versatile linebacker, similar to Willie McGinist, coming off an 11-sack and 106 tackle-season. He was an anchor to the Ravens stout run defense and seemed to give the Patriots their most dynamic player on defense. This move preceded the Welker and Stallworth acquisitions, setting the tone for a wild offseason.

