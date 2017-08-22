15 breakout players for college football's 2017 season

We’ve brought you lists of impact transfers and comeback players, so with the 2017 season so close, we decided it was time to give you a group of players poised to have big breakout seasons. You may have heard of some of these players. Others may be unfamiliar — for now. You’ll be aware of them soon enough.

Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma: Somebody has to catch all of those Baker Mayfield passes now that Dede Westbrook is gone, right? Mark Andrews, a 6-foot-5, 254-pound junior, could be the one to fill the void. He can’t make up that kind of lost production all on his own, but Andrews figures to see an increased role after catching 31 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. Of OU’s top five pass-catchers in 2016, he is the only one who will see the field in 2017 now that Nick Basquine is out for the year. Though listed as a tight end, Andrews lines up all over the field (often in the slot) and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone (14 career TD catches).

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn: Marlon Davidson lived up to his billing as a five-star recruit in 2016. He quickly moved into the starting lineup at defensive end and had a pretty solid year, accumulating 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 282 pounds, he has the chance to develop into a dominant force on the Tigers’ defensive line. He has dealt with a knee injury during preseason camp, but is expected to be ready for the start of the year. Expect a big leap forward.

Healed from a shoulder injury, Jesse Ertz's passing number should be much better in 2017.

Jesse Ertz, QB, Kansas State: Jesse Ertz hurt his shoulder midway through the 2016 season, but he played through the pain and finished the season with 1,755 passing yards, 1,012 rushing yards and 21 combined touchdowns. The shoulder injury limited KSU’s passing attack, but after an offseason surgery, Ertz, who previously missed 2015 with a knee injury, should be full-strength for the Wildcats. If he’s healthy, Ertz will present a true dual-threat to Big 12 defenses and could be one of the league’s most dangerous players, especially if he can increase his completion percentage.

Chris Evans, RB, Michigan: Jim Harbaugh has brought in a lot of heralded recruits during his time at Michigan, but Chris Evans wasn’t among that crop of four-and-five-star prospects. That didn’t stop Evans from making an immediate impact for the Wolverines in 2016 as a true freshman. As the No. 2 running back behind De’Veon Smith, Evans rushed for 614 yards and four touchdowns on just 88 carries — a 7.0-yard average. UM should have plenty of depth at the position in 2017, but it’ll start with the speedy Evans, who has reportedly added some bulk to his 200-pound frame to sustain a bigger workload.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: Yes, another Michigan player. When you lose as many starters as the Wolverines, there are going to be a lot of new faces making major contributions. But if you follow recruiting in any capacity, you know the name Rashan Gary. Gary was the No. 1 overall prospect in 2016. He played in every game last season at defensive end, and now he’s ready to thrive. As a reserve, the 6-foot-5, 287-pound Gary totaled 26 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Expect those numbers to skyrocket in 2017, provided he stays healthy. Gary is a beast.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: Daniel Jones was thrust into the starting lineup for Duke as a redshirt freshman after Thomas Sirk went down with another Achilles injury. As soon as the season began, Jones did not looked overwhelmed at all in the role. Though Duke had a down year and missed a bowl for the first time since 2011, Jones proved he belonged in the ACC by throwing for 2,836 yards and 16 touchdowns. And when Sirk returned to health, Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe made it clear that Jones was his starting quarterback. Cutcliffe gets the most out of his teams and Jones looks like a guy with an NFL future. Don’t be surprised if the Blue Devils outperform expectations in 2017.

