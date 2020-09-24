News: Trevon Diggs appears on Cowboys injury report, Elliott talks ToP battle

Thought the Dallas DB unit was looking like a skeleton crew with Chidobe Awuzie suddenly set to miss time? Impressive rookie Trevon Diggs has now found himself on Wednesday’s injury report, too. Not an encouraging nugget heading into a showdown with early MVP candidate Russell Wilson.

Elsewhere in Cowboys Nation, more accolades for Dak Prescott after his Week 2 wizardry, concern over the lack of a Dallas pass rush, and what Ezekiel Elliott plans to do to win the time of possession game. We also have a look back at Cowboys-Seahawks history, the good reason DeMarcus Lawrence was absent on Wednesday, and what past Dallas rallies can predict about the team moving forward. Also, the inside story on that moment Dak Prescott and Hayden Hurst shared on the field just after Week 2 went final. All that, plus Coach McCarthy plans to stay behind the mask, and a legendary Cowboys running back pays tribute to one of the all-time greats. Here come the News and Notes.

The Cowboys secondary is getting thinner by the day. Hot on the heels of the news that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie would miss multiple weeks with a hamstring issue, word out of Frisco is that rookie Trevon Diggs is also dinged. The second-round draft pick missed Wednesday’s practice session with a shoulder injury after playing all 75 defensive snaps against Atlanta.

Yeah, three rushing touchdowns, 450 passing yards, and spearheading a comeback win for the ages deserves a little bit of hardware. Prescott won the award twice last season, too.

Jori Epstein talks with the Atlanta tight end to learn more about his now-viral moment after Sunday’s Week 2 game. Hurst sought out Prescott to thank him for his recent public comments about the seriousness of treating mental health issues. Hurst shared his own struggles from 2016 and says he hopes he and Prescott can make good on the quarterback’s offer to collaborate on some sort of future initiative.

Obviously after making NFL history with his performance on Sunday, Prescott is on this list. But the Hall of Famer somehow found two other quarterbacks who he thinks had a better outing in Week 2.

McCarthy was just asked for his thoughts on coaches getting fined $100k for mask infractions. “What do I think? I think it’s a lot of money, so I will keep wearing my mask.” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 23, 2020





Take a deep dive into coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit to dissect why it’s ranked in the bottom third of the league in all the major categories. From takeaways to sacks to allowing explosive plays to third down stops, it’s a sobering look at the unit who’ll be tasked with stopping Russell Wilson this Sunday.

Everson Griffen to adjust technique after slow start for Cowboys pass rush :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ new defensive end says he’ll switch back to the three-point stance he’s played out for his previous ten seasons after an upright experiment has resulted in just one sack for the four-time Pro Bowler.

John Owning gets into the nitty-gritty of defensive techniques and explains why a few minor tweaks to something as simple as body positioning is having a negative impact on DeMarcus Lawrence’s play thus far this season. Griffen’s proposed cure (as mentioned above) could well be the fix for Lawrence, too.

DeMarcus Lawrence is out today because his wife is in labor. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 23, 2020





Russell Wilson is only dangerous when he’s on the field. So the Cowboys are looking to turn around a two-game trend of losing the time of possession battle. Elliott says his focus in Week 3 will be on ball security and converting third downs, especially early in the game.

