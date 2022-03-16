News: Latest on Randy Gregory contract debacle; Cowboys sign 2, looking at adding others

It was a wild day in Cowboys Nation, with much still to be sorted out and the ramifications sure to be felt for a long time. Randy Gregory’s contract flip-flop had the fanbase bitterly divided over who to be angriest at. The Cowboys front office? Gregory? Gregory’s agent? Truth is, the whole truth is actually still out there, and there’s plenty of blame to go around for a situation that shouldn’t have happened at all. We’ve got the latest on what went down and who said what… but this is a story that will continue to be pieced together as the new league year begins.

But life in the free agency negotiation window still chugged along; the Cowboys got two more of their own signed while watching another leave for aquamarine pastures. They’re still open to trade offers on one veteran, and they’re keeping an eye on a couple other names… one an eight-time Pro Bowler. A former playmaker is making a case for one of his college’s own, Dallas picks up two extra draft picks, and decades of the Cowboys family say goodbye to one of their own. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys change offer, Randy Gregory changes mind, will sign with Broncos :: Cowboys Wire

Just hours after the Cowboys announced an imminent five-year, $70 million deal to stay in Dallas, Randy Gregory changed his mind. Based apparently on contract language that wasn’t discussed until after the two sides had already verbally come to terms, Gregory pulled up stakes to announce that he’d be taking the same deal with Denver instead.

Randy Gregory’s agent gives their version of decision to ditch Cowboys for Broncos :: ProFootballTalk

Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, maintains that the Cowboys front office offered a contract with clauses “wiping out all guarantees in the event of any fine imposed by the NFL.” Schaffer claims he’s never seen that before; the team says any contract they offered would contain “standard forfeiture” language. Schaffer says Gregory was upset with what he perceived as a loophole for the team to withhold big money for almost any reason. When Dallas wouldn’t remove the language, Gregory went with the team who had no such provision.

Jerry Jones reportedly 'livid' over Gregory fiasco :: Patrik Walker (Twitter)

More: Jerry Jones was passionate about getting this deal done and was largely responsible for it coming together. The post-agreement change was not his idea/doing. I'm told Jerry Jones is livid. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 15, 2022

See, what had happened was: A theory surfaces on Cowboys, Randy Gregory annulment :: Cowboys Wire

It’s possible, even, that both sides in the story have a valid leg to stand on. Thanks to a new wrinkle in how the Cowboys dealt with their impending free agents this time around, it could be that the entire situation sprang from a paperwork goof as numbers and figures from one contract were transferred to a boilerplate version with alternative/additional language contained in it.

Report: Von Miller has 'very strong interest' in joining Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Jane Slater reports that the eight-time Pro Bowler would like to come home to Texas to play in Dallas. The Cowboys are said to be “doing due diligence” on making it happen after getting burned in the Randy Gregory mess. Former linebacker DeMarcus Ware, for one, loves the idea. He posted on Instagram that the notion of Miller, Micah Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence “sounds good to me.”

Updates: Turning attention to Jayron Kearse :: The Mothership

The Cowboys hope to use some of the money freed up by DeMarcus Lawrence’s new contract to re-sign safety Jayron Kearse. The 2021 team leader in tackles is expected to garner a good bit of attention from other teams should he hit the open market in free agency.

2020 Free agency: Malik Hooker returning to Cowboys on 2-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

Safety Malik Hooker is set to return to Dallas for a second season. He played well enough in 2021 as he came off a torn Achilles that the club intends to re-sign him on a two-year, $8 million dollar contract.

Patriots rumors: New England weighing trade for this Cowboys O-lineman :: NESN

The Patriots have lost one offensive lineman already in free agency, with another one set to become available. They’ve reportedly been considering acquiring right tackle La’el Collins from Dallas. That notion gained some traction after New England traded away lineman Shaq Mason to Tampa, giving them even more money to work with.

Cowboys G Connor Williams headed to Miami on 2-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

The Texas product started 51 games over four years and graded well in end-of-season rankings by Pro Football Focus. But after also leading the entire league in penalties in 2021, Williams will be taking his talents to Miami. He will reportedly be signing a two-year deal for $14 million, with $7.5 million of it guaranteed.

Cowboys, reserve TE Jeremy Sprinkle agree on one-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

With Blake Jarwin released and Dalton Schultz tagged, the Cowboys’ tight end room was going to see some change. Maybe not that much after all, now that Jeremy Sprinkle has also agreed to return. Sprinkle made a living in jumbo packages as a blocker for certain run plays and was occasionally used in play-action offense, but was important enough in his role that the club has agreed to bring him back on a one-year veteran salary benefit deal.

Dez Bryant predicts Cowboys will sign Steelers free agent WR :: Dez Bryant (Twitter)

James Washington to the Dallas cowboys just know you heard it first right here…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2022

Surprise! Cowboys get additional comp pick in April's draft for total of 2 :: Cowboys Wire

Thanks to Andy Dalton signing with Chicago, Chidobe Awuzie going to Cincinnati, and the complicated formula used to determine compensatory picks, the Cowboys will gain two extra fifth-round selections, the 176th and 178th overall, at this year’s draft. Dallas will now have eight picks total.

Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals medical procedure at beloved assistant’s memorial :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

While paying tribute to his longtime assistant Marylyn Love during a Tuesday memorial service, Jones spoke about the “minor medical procedure” that kept him from attending the NFL scouting combine earlier this month. Mike McCarthy and the entire Cowboys coaching staff was in attendance, as were Jason Garrett, Barry Switzer, and players ranging from Daryl Johnston and Charles Haley to Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott. Jones told the congregation that he was doing fine.

