News to come soon on out-of-contract Swans?

[Getty Images]

Swansea City's end-of-season retained list has to be lodged with the EFL this weekend, meaning there could soon be news on the futures of their six out-of-contract players.

Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson and Przemyslaw Placheta all see their current deals expire this summer, as does fringe left-back Nathanael Ogbeta, who is on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Luke Williams is keen to ensure there is some experience in his squad next season, with 34-year-old Allen, Naughton, 35, and Paterson, 31, all offering plenty of Championship know-how.

Swansea’s head coach has also praised the impact of Placheta since his January move from Norwich City, although he has also expressed some concern over the winger’s injury record.

Walsh is another player who Williams admires, but whose fitness issues will be a worry.

The midfielder has managed only 34 Swansea appearances – including just 10 league starts – since joining from Bristol City in 2021, thanks largely to a succession of injury problems.

Ogbeta, 22, has made only three Swansea appearances since joining from Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

He has played 16 times since joining Bolton on loan in January and could play a part in the League One play-off final against Oxford United on Saturday, though he was an unused substitute in the two semi-final games against Barnsley.

All EFL clubs must send their retained lists to the EFL by the third Saturday in May – which comes this weekend.

That could mean concrete news on Allen and everybody else is imminent - although it may well be that contract negotiations continue after the deadline.