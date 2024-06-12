Adam Silver, LeBron James, Michael Jordan react to death of Jerry West: 'He was the silhouette for a reason'

After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late guard

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side.

Throughout the day, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late guard, a 14-time All-Star and championship executive whose silhouette became the inspiration for the NBA's iconic logo.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Wednesday morning, sharing his condolences to the basketball great and noting his excellence as a executive as well as player.

"Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence," Silver said in the statement. "I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West.

Current Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to praise West for his friendship. "Will truly miss our convos my dear friend!" James wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Rest in Paradise my guy!"

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy!

NBA great Michael Jordan released a statement via ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, which Smith read on Wednesday's episode of First Take.

"I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me," Jordan said. "I always wish I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate ... Rest in Peace, Logo."

Smith also spoke about West's passing on First Take, speaking about what West meant to the basketball world as a whole.

"The basketball community, the world over, is mourning this particular morning because Jerry West was simply one of the great ones. He was the silhouette for a reason," Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith on Jerry West: "He was relevant to the game of basketball literally from the 60s until he passed away in his sleep last night."

The Golden State Warriors, where West served as an executive board member from 2011-2017 and where he helped the team to two NBA championships, released a statement on behalf of majority ownership Joe Lacob. In the statement, Lacob praised West and spoke personally about how he idolized West growing up.

"He did so much for the NBA, the game of basketball and each of the teams he was associated with during his unmatched career, including the Warriors. Jerry had a profound and immense impact on our franchise and was instrumental in our recent decade of success," Lacob wrote. "To me, he was basketball. He was not just about the actual game, but he personified competitiveness. He was the most competitive individual I have ever met, settling for nothing short of greatness. He had to win. It consumed him. He was bigger than life. He was an icon."

"Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game…

Arkansas head coach John Calipari, a giant in the world of college basketball, took to social media to honor West, calling his passing "a shock." West was general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies during the same era that Calipari was the head coach of the University of Memphis Tigers, and the two formed a friendship during that time.

"The LOGO impacted every aspect of our sports," Calipari said on X. "Our long conversations over the years were basketball classes for me."

The passing of Jerry West was a shock. The LOGO impacted every aspect of our sport. As a player, evaluator of talent, a GM and as president of the Grizzlies. We spent time together there and I learned more of him then.

Our long conversations over the years were basketball…



Our long conversations over the years were basketball… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 12, 2024

West Virginia men's basketball also took the time to pay respects to West, who played with the Mountaineers from 1957 to 1960, calling him an "iconic figure in basketball history." West, who was born and raised in West Virginia, had his number 44 retired by WVU in 2005, becoming the first basketball player to receive that honor in the school's history.

West Virginia University mourns the passing of the legendary Jerry West, an iconic figure in basketball history.

Forever a Mountaineer.



Forever a Mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/M4ZYxUBTEL — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 12, 2024

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin honored the lifelong West Virginian as well. "When you think of basketball, you think of Jerry West. From the coalfields of WV to the sport's biggest stages, Jerry demonstrated his mastery of the sport with grace and humility," Manchin said in a statement. "He was a world-class athlete, a proud West Virginian, and a great friend. Rest in peace, Jerry."

When you think of basketball, you think of Jerry West. From the coalfields of WV to the sport's biggest stages, Jerry demonstrated his mastery of the sport with grace and humility. He was a world-class athlete, a proud West Virginian, and a great friend. Rest in peace, Jerry.

Journalists and pundits also shared their condolences over West's death, praising the late basketball player for his impact on the NBA. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on X about West's impact shortly after the announcement.

"Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game," Wojnarowski wrote. "His loss leaves a massive void."

Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game. He was an MVP, a champion, a gold medalist, a dynasty-builder and literally the league's logo. His loss leaves a massive void.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, where West was enshrined twice — once as a player in 1980, and again as co-captain of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010 — honored the late player with a statement on social media.

"As a player and an executive, his profound impact on the game of basketball is matched only by his character and integrity," read the statement. "His contributions to basketball will be forever memorialized at the Hall of Fame."