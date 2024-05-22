Newcastle United squad audit: Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron to leave but Alexander Isak must stay

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron face uncertain futures at Newcastle - Reuters/Scott Heppell

There has been a sense all season that this Newcastle United side is coming to the end of its shelf life, with Eddie Howe needing to move players on and find upgrades this summer to continue their progression into a consistent top-six team.

Like most Premier League clubs, Newcastle have their profit and sustainability concerns and will have to sell to fund any ambitious moves in the transfer market.

The likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, 24, and Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise, 22 and Eberechi Eze, 25, have all been discussed in recruitment meetings and fit the age profile of players Newcastle would like to sign. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and Valencia’s highly-rated stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been scouted extensively, but at the moment there is also a focus on moving players out.

Some popular figures could well be heading for the exit door this summer. Telegraph Sport looks at some of those who could have played their last game for the club.

Callum Wilson

The England international, 33 next February, has once again had an injury disrupted campaign and there are serious doubts about keeping a highly paid player who tends to miss months of a season rather than just weeks.

Wilson has only played 108 games in four seasons at St James’ Park, in all competitions, and has only made 26 appearances this season, which is about the average for him.

He is not getting any younger and, crucially, there may well be a market to sell. It is understood there have been tentative talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia who would be interested in signing a player who has, when fit, been a regular in the England squad as backup to Harry Kane.

Howe has been fighting to keep a striker he has known since signing him for Bournemouth a decade ago but is also well aware of the financial constraints in place and the need to sell.

Harvey Barnes puts it on a plate for Callum Wilson and what a start to the season it is for Newcastle! 🔥pic.twitter.com/WDBc4Vbgue — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 12, 2023

Interestingly, having watched Wilson return to the starting XI with a goal against Burnley just over a fortnight ago, Howe was adamant he wanted to keep him, but when he then missed another two games against Brighton and Manchester United, he was far less forthright in that view and avoided answering questions about his future.

There are not many better centre forwards in the Premier League than Wilson when he is fit and it will be expensive and risky to replace him given he still scored 10 goals last season and is second in the club’s all time Premier League goalscoring chart behind Alan Shearer.

Of all the tough calls that need to be made, this is the one that is likely to hurt Howe the most, but if they can get £15-20million for a player who only has one year left on his contract this summer, it is smart business and will massively help the recruitment budget as he has been at the club for four years and the £20m paid for him is almost off the books in terms PSR accounting.

Verdict: Leave

Miguel Almiron

The writing appears to be on the wall for the Paraguay international who almost left for Saudi Arabia in January. Newcastle are definitely looking to sign another right winger this summer and already have Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy who can play in that position. Almiron has been a really good player for Newcastle since arriving in January 2019, and like Wilson he is off the books in terms of PSR calculations. Whatever Newcastle can sell him for will be close to pure profit, although there will be a temptation to keep him as an experienced and reliable squad player especially if Newcastle are in Europe next season.

However, Almiron has been kept out of the side by Jacob Murphy on his return from a knee injury and at the age of 30, he looks like another who could be moved out with a younger upgrade desired.

Verdict: Leave

He has been unfairly made a scapegoat at times, but there is also an argument to make that if Newcastle want to regularly challenge for a top six finish and qualify for the Champions League again, Longstaff is not going to be good enough to take them there if he is playing as regularly as he has done this season.

Italy international Sandro Tonali, who was signed last summer to replace Longstaff in the starting XI before his 10-month ban for breaking gambling rules, will be available next season and Joe Willock will be back from injury too.

With Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley also breaking into the first team after coming through the academy, Longstaff is vulnerable. He also only has one year left on his contract and is 26. He would be a really good signing for a lot of Premier League clubs. Play-off finalists Leeds United have already shown an interest.

BRILLIANT FROM ANTHONY GORDON! 😮‍💨🤏



Sean Longstaff scores his first in 11 months and Newcastle lead ✅ pic.twitter.com/1gOqaK7UPG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

As a homegrown player, any fee received for him would represent pure profit in a PSR world which makes selling him even more tempting. However, if Newcastle are in Europe next season (they need Manchester City to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final) they would probably need to keep him to adhere to Uefa’s homegrown player rule.

Howe also likes to have as many Geordies in the squad as possible but if a bid comes in, Newcastle will have to consider it.

Verdict: Uncertain

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian was first choice goalkeeper for five months of the season because of a shoulder injury to England international Nick Pope which was one of the reasons why results in the second half of the season were not as good as the first. There is no question the team was far less secure defensively and he does not make enough result-defining contributions.

He is inferior to Pope both as a shot stopper and as a sweeper keeper and Newcastle are already looking at potential goalkeeping targets this summer.

There is a strong interest in Arsenal’s Ramsdale and a deal is being explored. Ramsdale played for Howe and Bournemouth and is six years younger than Pope.

Scouts have been watching Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili for the last two years and the Georgia international could also come in as direct competition for Pope rather than as a backup. it is time for Dubravka to move on. He has not done enough staying even if he is second choice.

Verdict: Leave

Newcastle are adamant that, if nobody activates the Brazil international’s £100million release clause before the end of June, they will not be selling the midfielder this summer. That is unlikely to deter potential suitors who could well test that resolve with bids below the £100m mark in the hope it unsettles the 26-year-old.

Speculation about the player’s future is likely to last all summer but the club have sounded increasingly confident, both in public and private, that Bruno intends to stay for at least one more season. Sources insist they have not had any sort of enquiry at this stage.

He is already a regular in the Brazil squad and does not need to move to improve his international ambitions. He is on a list of transfer targets at Manchester City, but is not thought to be a priority this summer and the asking price is prohibitive.

Verdict: Stay

Top class finish from Bruno Guimarães 🇧🇷🎯 pic.twitter.com/C3C7Mswfj4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2024

The message could not be more definitive. Isak is not for sale this summer. He has four years on his contract and the club are already talking about an extended deal on improved terms. He is seen as absolutely crucial to their future plans and Howe wants to build the team’s attacking play around the Sweden international.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport they have laughed at claims in the media they would be willing to sell for £90m, insisting it would take double that to get them to even pick up the phone and discuss it. Isak is admired by Arsenal but unless he tries to force a move out this summer he will not be leaving. Even if he does start to agitate, Newcastle say they will persuade him to stay and the player has publicly expressed how happy he is on Tyneside.

Verdict: Stay

The first signing of the new era when he arrived in January 2022, the England international is team captain and is regarded by many supporters as the best right back to have played for the club. But is his time coming to an end? Howe will not want to lose him, but Trippier was chased by Bayern Munich earlier this year and could he also be on a Saudi Premier League wanted list?

At the age of 33 he cannot go on forever but if other experienced players are sold, it is hard to see Trippier departing too. Not as unthinkable as it was a year ago, though.

Verdict: Uncertain

