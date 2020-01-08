Bobby Portis ejected after wild swing, cheap shot on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

After winding up and connecting with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's head under the hoop, Bobby Portis was hit with a flagrant foul and ejected from the game. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis took a wild swing in an effort to block a shot on Tuesday night at the Staples Center, one that resulted in his ejection from their 117-87 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flying to the ground.

Caldwell-Pope was breaking to the hoop midway through the second quarter when Portis came from behind and swung wildly, likely in an attempt to hit the ball away. He was well off the mark, however, and connected squarely with Caldwell-Pope’s head as he was in the air after winding back, knocking him to the ground.

Caldwell-Pope remained on the floor in pain for some time while a small scuffle ensued under the basket. Several Lakers players left the bench to walk under the hoop, and both LeBron James and Rajon Rondo could be seen talking with Portis on the baseline.

Portis was eventually assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. The 24-year-old had two points and two rebounds in six minutes before he was ejected.

Caldwell-Pope walked off the floor under his own power and went to the locker room for further evaluation. He was cleared after going through concussion protocol, however, and returned to the game near the end of the third quarter. The 26-year-old finished the night with 15 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

The Lakers, after a slow first quarter, surged ahead in the final minutes before halftime to grab a 17-point halftime lead. By then, the lead was too big for the Knicks to overcome as the Lakers cruised to the 30-point win.

James led the Lakers with 31 points in the win, shooting 9-of-19 from the field, and Kyle Kuzma added 16 points off the bench. Anthony Davis finished with just five points and six rebounds, though left the game early after taking a nasty fall directly on his tailbone. He did not return, however x-rays came back negative.

