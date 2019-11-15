Jets WR Quincy Enunwa slams team over ‘excessive’ fines for missing treatments while on IR

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa slammed the team in a series of tweets on Thursday night over an “excessive” fine after he missed a pair of medical treatments.

Enunwa has appeared in just one game for the Jets this season after suffering a season-ending neck injury in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. In a seven-tweet thread, Enunwa posted a picture that appeared to be a television inside the Jets facility showing player fines for the week. He was hit with a $27,900 fine for missing two treatments, one last Friday and one on Monday.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He acknowledged that he didn’t tell the team he was going to miss beforehand, but still felt they were excessive, given his reasoning. He took his wife, a veteran, out to lunch on Veterans Day and had to “handle an emergency in my house.”

“Given everything that’s going on around the team I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways,” Enunwa said. “I’ve spent my time with this team trying to build myself up to be dependable and hardworking so this sh-- hurts.”

Given everything that’s going on around the team I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways. I’ve spent my time with the team trying to build myself up to be dependable and hardworking so this shit hurts. pic.twitter.com/xEUZV69rAJ — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

Enunwa had 38 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown in 11 games in 2018. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2017 season with a neck injury, too. He signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Jets this offseason.

Story continues

“I shouldn’t even have to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can’t do,” Enunwa said. “This sh-- feels like punishment already and then they FINE me to the max. And then they want me to continue to do my rehab there and IF I get healthy they want me to then play for them after.

“I’m not writing this for sympathy and never wanted to even say anything, but when multiple teammates are coming to me saying it’s f---ed up I don’t care to sit on it anymore.”

The biggest reason it hurts is that I’m on IR for the second time in my career and the doctor told me I have a 50/50 chance of coming back to play. I shouldn’t even HAVE to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can’t do. — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) November 15, 2019

Enunwa is just the latest player to clash with the organization over a medical issue this season, joining former guard Kelechi Osemele and former quarterback Luke Falk. Osemele was cut from the team last month after a lengthy battle over a shoulder injury, which Osemele had surgery on even though the team did not authorize it. He said “the team does not think that I’m in pain” despite the fact that he said he couldn’t lift his arm.

Falk was cut from the team before Week 6, after he started a pair of games in place of Sam Darnold while he battled mononucleosis. He filed an injury grievance against the Jets earlier this month through the NFL Players Association, and has a hip injury that needs surgery, according to the New York Daily News.

While he missed two treatments to take his veteran wife to lunch on Veterans Day and to deal with an “emergency,” Quincy Enunwa called the fines “excessive.” (Elsa/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: