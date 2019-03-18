New York Giants GM: It's 'a crock' that Eli Manning is overpaid

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman went on WFAN radio to talk about the team’s decision to keep — and pay more money to — QB Eli Manning, and it made for some must-hear radio on Monday morning. Gettleman also spoke to GIants beat reporters about the decision to pay Manning and trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Grab your coffee ... this was something.

"This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can't play is a crock."

- Dave Gettleman — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 18, 2019

So we start out with a bang here, as Gettleman delivers the money quote on Manning, who earned an addition $5 million this week just by still being on the Giants’ roster. Beckham isn’t anymore, mind you, and yet he’ll count for $16 million in dead money against the Giants’ salary cap this season.

But things are fine. Fine, we tell you.

The wild thing is that Gettleman appears to be sending the message to Giants fans that there might not have really been any internal debate about whether to pay Manning’s bonus. Check this out, namely the last part, from a conference call with New York-area media:

Gettleman: “This narrative that Eli’s overpaid and can’t play is a crock.” And then this to knock me off my chair to end the call: "With the way we ended the season, and what he's making, there really wasn't a decision to make." (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 18, 2019

Yes, it’s the same Eli Manning we’ve known for years now:

Eli Manning since 2012

64 QB losses (most in NFL)

134 turnovers (most in NFL)

$131M cap hit (most in NFL) — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) March 18, 2019

It’s all part of Gettleman’s master plan

Gettleman: "Today is the day (Eli Manning) gets his bonus, and we just keep moving." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) March 18, 2019

This is how you assuage a fan base. You tell them you’re “moving forward” but decline to indicate in which direction you’re actually headed. Kind of brilliant, if you think about it.

Gettleman has indicated that it’s possible to rebuild and also contend at the same time, which is also an incredible logic leap, so this appears in lockstep with everything else he’s been saying in recent weeks and months.

Gettleman on whether he's rebuilding: "We’re building. The object of this is to win as many games as possible every year." Cites 5 wins as an improvement on 3 wins in 2017 (is this how far we've fallen?), says "you can win when you're building," they're not separate pieces. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 18, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is back in the team's plans for 2019, and there apparently never was any doubt. (AP)

The issue of value

Even if the Giants draft a potential successor to Manning, and even if they get the most out of the picks and the player (Jabrill Peppers) they received in the Beckham trade, it’s clear that Gettleman’s concept of return on investment wouldn’t be one shared by the bulk of the NFL.

Manning’s bloated salary and reduced effectiveness. Beckham’s dead money and questionable trade return. Turning down trade offers for Landon Collins at the 2018 deadline ... and then letting him walk, unencumbered, in free agency without first shackling him with the franchise tag. Collins ended up with the division-rival Washington Redskins, you might recall.





Gettleman says Giants were never offered a 1st-round pick for Landon Collins. Teams called at deadline but at that point in time didn't think that's what he was worth, team was struggling & "what message are we sending by trading him." He just let Landon walk out the door. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 18, 2019

Gettleman: "Nobody wants to have that kind of dead money, but it's the long-term vision that we have... Sometimes you have to do those things." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) March 18, 2019

So if little of this makes sense, you’re not alone. The Giants’ short- and long-term visions remain as cloudy as any NFL team’s right now. Yes, the draft could change that perspective, as they have three early picks and two first-rounders.

But did anything Gettleman said Monday make anyone feel better about his chances of fixing things? Yikes.

