New Orleans police issue simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping officer on the butt

Odell Beckham Jr. is usually right when he says he gets too much attention for acting the way many professional athletes do.

But this week, the Cleveland Browns receiver has brought it all on himself.

On Thursday, New Orleans police issued a simple battery arrest warrant for Beckham for slapping a police officer on the butt in the locker room after LSU’s national championship win over Clemson.

Nola.com reported that police had initially sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge. It was rewritten as a count of simple battery, which was approved.

Police were in LSU’s locker room at the Superdome, and reportedly were threatening to arrest players for smoking victory cigars, in defiance of the law prohibiting smoking inside the facility.

As the video below shows, Beckham came up behind one officer as he was talking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis and smacked him:

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

Beckham also quickly gets a look of fear on his face, as he almost immediately realizes he might be in trouble.

The Browns issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is in more hot water after Monday night's championship game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

But that’s not the only thing the former LSU standout did on Monday night that raised eyebrows: he also is on video handing cash to players after their win, which has likely caused a mess for LSU’s NCAA compliance department.

