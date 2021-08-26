Nevada recently stopped punishing fighters for marijuana, but still suspended Yancy Medeiros and Justin Janes

Yancy Medeiros UFC Austin Weigh-in Video

Despite the Nevada State Athletic Commission making an adjustment to policy in July, where they would no longer penalize fighters for marijuana use, the commission handed out four-and-a-half month suspensions on Thursday to lightweight Yancy Medeiros and featherweight Justin Jaynes.

Both fighters were recently released by the UFC. Their suspensions stem from drug test samples which were collected prior to the policy change going into effect.

Before his release, Medeiros was an eight-year veteran in the UFC, and was known for his fan-friendly fight style.

The Hawaiian finished his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak. Medeiros suffered defeats to Donald Cerrone, Gregor Gillespie, Lando Vannata, and most recently Damir Hadžović earlier this year in June at UFC Vegas 30.

Jaynes also finished his UFC stint on a four fight losing streak.

The 32-year-old featherweight suffered consecutive losses to Gavin Tucker, Gabriel Benitez, Devonte Smith, and most recently Charles Rosa on the same card Medeiros competed on against Hadžović.

Jaynes gained media attention leading up to his fight with Rosa after he bet the entirety of his fight purse on himself.

Both fighters were also fined for their positive tests. Medeiros had to cough up $2,690.72 while Jaynes had to pay $1,245.36.

Both of the fighters’ suspensions will conclude on Nov. 9.

