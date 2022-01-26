Nets star James Harden addresses recent Sixers trade rumors, frustration

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have been attached to each other when it comes to trade rumors for a little over a year now. Really, ever since Daryl Morey took over as the president in Philadelphia.

Morey and Harden spent time together and had a successful run with the Houston Rockets and the Sixers were trying to acquire Harden from the Rockets before his trade to the Nets.

Now, Harden and the Sixers are attached again as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins–a former Harden teammate–recently said that Harden’s camp is trying to get him to Philadelphia and play with Joel Embiid. The Beard can be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason if he opts out of his deal and even if he does opt in, he can always force a trade to Philadelphia.

Harden, however, addressed the reports of trade rumors and his frustration after the Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday:

I don’t know about any reports. Of course there’s pressure, because we’re not healthy. There’s just a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason, injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it. It’s frustrating and I think everybody in this organization is frustrated because we are better than what our record is and we should be on the way up. So that’s all it is. I don’t know about any reports. If you didn’t hear it from me, I don’t talk to nobody. I don’t have an agent, if you didn’t hear it from me, then it’s reports. I’m frustrated because I want to win and I’m a competitor. It’s pretty simple.

“If you didn’t hear it from me, like I don’t talk to nobody, I don’t have an agent, if ya’ll don’t hear from me, than it’s reports. I’m frustrated because I want to win, and I’m a competitor, it’s pretty simple.” -Harden on recent reports he has 'increased interest' in a trade pic.twitter.com/BrP2elTbTg — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 26, 2022

The Sixers would love to acquire Harden in the offseason and move Ben Simmons in the process. That would be a huge move for the organization as they look to take advantage of the elite play Embiid is playing at the moment. Morey and the rest of Philadelphia’s front office will certainly keep tabs on that situation as the time gets closer.

Story continues

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Tobias Harris, Sixers explain what quick decisions means for his success

Related