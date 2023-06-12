Nets’ Seth Curry doesn’t rule out playing for the Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to consider now that the offseason is in full swing at this point of the summer. With unrestricted free-agent guard Seth Curry being one of the team’s more important free-agents, Brooklyn may have to compete with the Charlotte Hornets for Curry’s services for the 2023-24 season and beyond.

Curry, 32, recently said in the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-AM, according to Sam Albuquerque of the Greenville News, that with him being a free-agent, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen or what team he will play for next season. Curry acknowledged that it’s too early in the summer to know what his prospects are and that he will know more towards the end of this month when free-agency will open up.

One interesting thing to point out is that Curry was asked if he would ever play for the Hornets to follow in his father Dell Curry’s footsteps with the franchise. Dell Curry played for the Hornets from 1988 to 1998 and is currently a color commentator for the team’s television network. Seth Curry had this to say about possibly playing for the Hornets:

“You never know in this league. You always think about it. Growing up a Hornets fan, watching my dad play, you always think about one of us wearing that No. 30 Hornets jersey in the modern era. It’s still early on in the summer. The NBA Finals are still going on right now, so we’re still getting a gauge of the market and everything that’s happening with free agency. I’ve always loved the Hornets. If I wasn’t in the league that would be my favorite team. … so we’ll see what happens.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire