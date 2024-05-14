Should Nets’ Noah Clowney be untouchable from this point forward?

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of matters to address this offseason as they have to find a way to improve the team enough to get back to the playoffs next season. While Brooklyn has to consider all of the options that they have at their disposal, one of their players may not be considered to be anywhere, but with the team.

There is plenty of debate over which direction the Nets should go in this summer as the team seems to be in the middle. Despite that discussion that could go either way, most within the Nets fanbase seem to agree that forward Noah Clowney should be on the team no matter what.

It’s debatable whether Clowney should be the most untouchable player on the team, but what isn’t up for debate is the potential that he showed during his rookie season. Clowney, 19, ended the 2023-24 season averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 36.4% from three-point land.

When Clowney saw more playing time towards the end of the season, he showed everything that draft experts knew about him and then some. In the month of April, Clowney averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the floor and 47.1% from deep in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Clowney’s best game of the season is arguably his performance against the Indiana Pacers on Apr. 3 in which he was a big reason that the Nets beat the Pacers 115-111. In just a little under 17 minutes in the contest, Clowney put up 22 points and 10 rebounds, including shooting 3-of-4 from behind the three-point line.

While some can argue that Clowney was playing at a point of the season where most teams are allowing young players to get playing time no matter what, his minutes were more than that. By the end of the season, it was clear that Clowney will be a valuable member of the team next season and will be just 20 years old heading into his second season in the NBA.

