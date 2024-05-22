Nets’ Nic Claxton receives zero votes for NBA All-Defensive teams

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has had a unique relationship with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and the NBA All-Defensive teams over the past two seasons. Claxton, along with plenty of the Nets fanbase, believe that he has been perpetually snubbed in voting for the awards and it looks like that continues.

The NBA announced on Tuesday the players who made First-Team All-Defense and Second-Team All-Defense along with how the voting results shook out. Unfortunately for Claxton, he did not receive a single vote for either of the teams and that will probably only add to his frustration with the voting for the regular season accolades.

Claxton, 25, had another solid season for the Nets in 2023-24 as he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 62.9% from the field and 55.1% from the free-throw line. With reference to the conversation surrounding defensive awards, Claxton also averaged 2.1 blocks per game, good for eighth in the league.

While Claxton wasn’t expected to be close to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, it’s reasonable to expect him to garner some votes for the accolade to match his impact on the defensive end. However, Brooklyn did finish with a disappointing 32-50 record and was just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating (116.1).

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team: pic.twitter.com/k3FODNJ0YU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024

