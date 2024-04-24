Nets’ Jordi Fernandez discusses opportunity to coach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Wednesday marked a special day for the Brooklyn Nets organization as they were finally able to introduce the new head coach of the team: Jordi Fernandez. After much anticipation stemming from reports last week of him winning the job, Fernandez was able to address the media himself.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter for my family, for myself,” Fernandez said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday at the HSS Training Center. Fernandez comes to the Nets after spending the past two seasons as the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

“What I really loved about the process that I went through to get the job was Joe (Tsai, Brooklyn’s owner) and Sean’s (Marks, Nets general manager) vision,” Fernandez said when asked what stood out to him about the Nets during the interview process. Marks said in a press release on Monday that the search that concluded with the hiring of Fernandez was an “exhaustive” process that took six weeks.

Fernandez has had a unique path as he has been coaching since 2006 with his stint as a player development coach at Impact Basketball being where it all started. Fernandez worked his way up the ladder from player development to where he is now and everything that has happened along the way has prepared him for this next challenge.

“Like Sean said, my experience in the NBA, my journey, starting from player development positions to video, every step of the way, I think that allows me to organize a coaching staff, give a clear message of what process and the structure will be, so we can work with players, I think that is extremely vital,” Fernandez said.

In all, Fernandez will be the fourth head coach for Brooklyn since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The hope is that Fernandez will stick around for a lot longer than just for a cup of coffee.

