Nets’ Jacque Vaughn says Sunday’s win over Hornets was a ‘character’ test

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has had to alter how he approaches this current group for the Nets given how much has changed after the traded deadline. Even though Brooklyn has been disappointing in their losses, the past couple of games have been good sights to see for anyone invested in the Nets.

“Yeah, just a character test for us,” Vaughn said after Sunday’s 102-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn led by as many as 37 points in the contest, but had played well enough in the first half to still come away with a double-digit win. “As easily a game where you come off a big win versus Boston, and you come home, Are you going to relax? Are you going to be detailed into joining responsibility and taking care of our jobs tonight?”

The Nets lost the second half to the Hornets 45-32 as Charlotte stepped up its defensive pressure. However, Brooklyn did enough in the second half to keep the Hornets at bay and still win by double-digits despite taking their foot off the gas. “Give our guys credit, we were locked in from the beginning. Our approach was great, our attention to detail was great. And, we definitely got rewarded for by playing pretty well.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire