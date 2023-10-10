Nets Injury Tracker: Day'Ron Sharpe ruled out of preseason opener with ankle injury

Mar 26, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) and Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) watch for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Nets players...

Oct. 9, 10:30 p.m.

Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason opening matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.

The third-year center logged just two minutes of action off the bench before leaving with the injury. He was initially ruled as questionable but was downgraded to out following the halftime break.



Sharpe was expected to receive significant run during preseason action. The big man averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 48 games last season for Brooklyn.



Oct. 2, 6:45 p.m.

Ben Simmons told reporters at Nets Media Day that he's feeling great both physically and mentally heading into training camp.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time,” the point guard said. “I get to do my job and that’s a blessing, I don’t take it for granted. I just come and do my job to the best of my ability and I’m just grateful to be back and on the court and doing what I love.”

Simmons has been flying around as he faces no restrictions in 5-on-5 action and he's been drawing nothing but praise from teammates and coaches.

“This is the most explosive I’ve seen him since I’ve been around him,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said. “He’s getting to the rim, getting there with force, and doing it over and over again which is great to see.”

The oft-injured former top overall pick was limited to just 42 games last season and was shutdown in late March due to knee and back issues.