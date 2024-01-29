Nets guard Ben Simmons has 'high likelihood' to play vs. Jazz on Monday
After nearly three months and missing the Brooklyn Nets last 38 games, Ben Simmons is set to return to the floor on Monday.
The oft-injured guard has been out since Nov. 6 as he recovered from a pinched nerve in his back. Head coach Jacque Vaughn teased that there was a "high likelihood" that Simmons could return versus the Utah Jazz.
Simmons, who has played only six games this season, practiced with Brooklyn's G League affiliate on Saturday ahead of Vaughn providing that update. On Sunday, Simmons received a probable designation before being upgraded to available.
The three-time All-Star has played only 48 games — 39 starts — for the Nets since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to Brooklyn in 2022.
The 27-year-old is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assist this season.