Nets full injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets are looking at a situation where they could be eliminated from the postseason at any point over the next few days. However, until that happens, Brooklyn will be looking to finish the season strong. As they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, they could get back two key rotation players.

In the Nets’ injury report ahead of their matchup against the Lakers on Sunday, guard Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) is listed as probable. While this sounds like good news, it should be noted that Smith was listed as probable going into Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls before ultimately being ruled out.

Forward Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) is listed as questionable which is an upgrade for him given that he has been ruled out for the past three games. Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie said prior to Friday’s game against the Bulls that both Smith and Johnson were progressing with their respective injuries.

Assuming that Smith and Johnson are able to play, Brooklyn will be welcoming back two players who have a significant role for the team coming off the bench. Granted, there is a possibility that Johnson could start if he returns given that he remained in the starting lineup when Dorian Finney-Smith came back from injury.

