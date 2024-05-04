Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith turns 31 years old on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in the middle of a long offseason as they look to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. While Brooklyn has plenty of time to address free-agency and the roster, one of the players who will be coming back next season has entered another milestone.

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith turned 31 years old on Saturday, meaning that he has officially been in the NBA for the past eight years of his life. Finney-Smith, native of Portsmouth, Virginia, came into the league as an undrafted free-agent in 2016, but got his start in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 season.

Since his arrival in the NBA, Finney-Smith’s role has been as a forward who can defend multiple positions and is usually around league average when it comes to making three-pointers. Finney-Smith, standing at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, spent the first 6.5 of his eight seasons in the league as a member of the Mavericks before being traded to the Nets during the 2022-23 season in the Kyrie Irving trade.

Since coming to Brooklyn, Finney-Smith has been as expected as he is averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.7% from three-point land in 94 games played (82 starts). During his time in Dallas, Finney-Smith averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.0% from deep in 434 appearances (322 starts).

