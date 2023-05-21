Nets could look to add Ronnie Burrell to Jacque Vaughn’s coaching staff

The Brooklyn Nets could look to add Long Island Nets head coach Ronnie Burrell to Jacque Vaughn’s coaching staff if they decide to look internally for candidates, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Burrell won the 2022-23 G League Coach of the Year and that made him the second coach to win the award for Long Island after Will Weaver won the accolade for the 2018-19 campaign.

So far, Brooklyn has lost assistant coaches Igor Kokoskov, Tiago Splitter, Brian Keefe, and Royal Ivey, but have also hired former Charlotte Hornets assistant Jay Hernandez. Scotto also reported that the Nets are still interested in adding James Borrego and Will Weaver to the coaching staff.

Now that Vaughn is under contract for the foreseeable future, Vaughn has been given the liberty from Nets ownership to shape his staff as he sees fit. Even if Burrell decides to remain as head coach of Long Island, Brooklyn could still form a strong coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire