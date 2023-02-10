Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40,000 for using anti-gay language

Jan 2, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) runs up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Barclays Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced Friday that Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview on Thursday night following the team's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas was asked by TNT’s Jared Greenberg if the team needed to "bring on the good looks because you were lacking that," after recently acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith joked during their introductory news conference that the Nets wanted "the best-looking" trade package since the team was in need of "some help in that department.”

"I seen it, but I was like, man he's just talking for the laughs," Thomas said. "We already had good looking dudes, no homo."

Shortly after making the remark, Thomas tweeted out an apology for using the anti-gay language.



"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview. I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love," Thomas tweeted.