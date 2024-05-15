Nelson Velázquez slugs 3-run homer in the 7th inning, Royals rally past Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put Kansas City ahead, and Michael Wacha worked six dominant innings as the Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Velázquez’s third homer of the season spoiled what had been a strong outing for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. Entering the decisive seventh, Gilbert had given up just three hits in six shutout innings.

It all fell apart for Gilbert (3-2) in the seventh as Bobby Witt, Jr. led off with a walk and reached second on a Vinnie Pasquantino groundout to second base. Salvador Perez then reached on an intentional walk, and scored two batters later when Velázquez sent a 398-foot blast to left field.

Maikel Garcia added to Kansas City's lead with an RBI single off Mariners reliever Trent Thornton in the eighth.

Luke Raley gave the Mariners an early lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, one of just three hits for the Mariners against Wacha (3-4), who struck out seven.

Mitch Haniger hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off closer James McArthur, who struck out Dylan Moore and got Luis Urías to line out for his 10th save.

The Mariners struck out 11 times in the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: DH Mitch Garver was scratched from the starting lineup, and was replaced at DH by Mitch Haniger … 2B Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup after leaving in the sixth inning of Monday’s game because of a tight right hamstring. Manager Scott Servais said the injury was “nothing that serious.”

Royals: CF Kyle Isbel (stomach bug) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, but manager Matt Quatraro said he was available to play in Tuesday’s game off the bench.

UP NEXT

Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season on Wednesday, while the Royals will start righty Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.53 ERA). Marsh will make his second start since being activated from the injured list on May 9 after taking a line drive off his right elbow in late April.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb