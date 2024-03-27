'We needed a change': Gundy excited about new d-line coach

Mar. 26—The addition of Paul Randolph as the new defensive line coach for Oklahoma State football was a surprise in January.

Because coach Mike Gundy never announced the subtraction of Greg Richmond. Gundy addressed the decision on Tuesday.

"I haven't had to change jobs or coaches very much. I feel like I'm responsible for coaching the guys that I hire here, and then they're responsible for coaching the players," the 20th-year coach said. "It's one of the most difficult things to do at my position, but I haven't done it a lot because I feel I'm responsible for them."

Gundy was vague about why this particular change occurred. Richmond — who was a first team All-Big 12 linebacker for Oklahoma State in 2003 — had one year left on his contract, so Gundy could have made a clean break in 2025.

"Greg Richmond is a good football coach and he's a great human being," Gundy said. "We needed a change of pace and some new blood at that position."

Perhaps he was dissatisfied with the defensive line's production — 80th nationally in sacks, 46th in tackles for loss, 96th in rushing defense — in Richmond's second season as the unit's only coach. He shared duties with Joe Bob Clements before Clements became the linebackers coach.

Or perhaps Gundy wanted a coach more familiar with defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo's three-down scheme.

Regardless, Gundy said he's excited about what Randolph will bring to the team.

"I went out searching and listening and having conversations with coaches across the country. His name would come up in most of those conversations," Gundy said. "We were fortunate that he was available and we could get him here."

Randolph, 57, was a linebacker for UT Martin from 1984-87. He then had a 10-year career as a linebacker in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and a player-coach for the Montreal Alouettes.

In 1998, he returned to his alma mater as the linebackers coach and has bounced around the college ranks ever since.

Gundy hired him out of Indiana, and his other prior stops included Texas Tech, Memphis, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Rice, Alabama, West Virginia, Toledo, Illinois State and Valdosta State. At Tulsa, he was the executive senior associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Junior nose tackle Justin Kirkland said that experience is already showing.

"He's coached a lot of guys, been at a lot of schools ... so I think the more experience you have, you can always bless that to your players," Kirkland said. "It's fun picking his mind and seeing the things he's gone through. ...

"I love Coach Randolph ... very energetic, knows the ins and outs of everything, so I think he's a great d-line coach."