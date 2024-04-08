Nebraska softball falls to Penn State 6-5 in extra innings

The Huskers concluded their three-game series against Penn State on Sunday afternoon. Nebraska battled the Nittany Lions throughout the day, needing three extra innings to determine the winner. However, the Huskers fell in the end 6-5.

Nebraska led 4-2 heading into the seventh before Penn State tied the game to force extra innings. The Nittany Lions took the lead in the tenth, going up 6-4. The Huskers attempted a comeback, cutting the deficit to one, but fell short.

Caitlynn Neal led Nebraska in RBIs, finishing with three in the loss. Neal delivered an RBI single in the second, then a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Peyton Cody also delivered an RBI, hitting a home run in the bottom of the 10th.

Kaylin Kinney started in the pitching circle, pitching for 9.1 innings. On the day, Kinney faced 37 batters, tossing four strikeouts and surrendering six runs.

The Huskers fall to 23-14 on the season and will travel east to face Rutgers in a three-game series. The first game is set for 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire