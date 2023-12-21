Ndamukong Suh visited Dolphins on Wednesday

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said in October he wanted to continue his career. He might still get that chance.

Suh visited Miami on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that nothing is imminent between the sides.

Suh, 36, played for the Dolphins from 2015-17, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He also has played for the Lions, Rams, Buccaneers and signed with the Eagles at midseason in 2022, seeing action in eight games and the postseason.

In 13 seasons, the No. 2 overall pick in 2010 has 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 214 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.