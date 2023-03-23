NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the basket against Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 during the championship game of the Good Sam Empire Classic basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What a fun Sweet 16 game. It's hard to go against Gonzaga. Since a weird home loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19, the Bulldogs are 14-1. Most of those wins weren't close either. Their offense is on fire. And UCLA might have a matchup problem against Drew Timme. The Bruins don't have much depth in the middle.

But this UCLA team is impressive too. The Bruins lost Jaylen Clark, perhaps the best defensive player in college basketball and their second-leading scorer, and it hasn't mattered. The Bruins' only loss since Jan. 26 was a very close call against Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament final.

This game could go either way. Gonzaga's efficient offense, which runs through Timme, could carry the Bulldogs.