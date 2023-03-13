NCAA tournament records: Who has won the most championships, made the most Final Fours and more for women's basketball

Here are some of the records set in the NCAA women's basketball tournament since it began in 1982:

Which school has won the most NCAA women’s tournament championships?

UConn has won 11 NCAA women’s basketball championships. The Huskies are trailed by Tennessee (eight), Baylor and Stanford (three) and Louisiana Tech, Notre Dame, South Carolina and USC (two apiece).

Which school has made the most NCAA tournament appearances?

Tennessee has qualified for every NCAA women’s basketball tournament, making 41 appearances. The Lady Vols are followed by Georgia and Stanford (36 apiece), Texas (35) and UConn (34).

Which school has made the most Final Four appearances?

UConn has advanced to 22 women’s Final Fours, having won 11 of them. The Huskies are followed by Tennessee (18), Stanford (15), Louisiana Tech (10) and Notre Dame (nine).

Connecticut center Stefanie Dolson and UConn beat Notre Dame for the Huskies' ninth national championship in 2014, surpassing rival Tennessee's total of eight. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Which coach has won the most NCAA women’s basketball tournament championships?

Geno Auriemma has led UConn to all 11 of its championships, holding the record. Tennessee’s Pat Summitt is next with eight titles. Kim Mulkey won three at Baylor, tying her with Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer. Dawn Staley has won two championships for South Carolina, tying her with former USC coach Linda Sharp and former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw.

How many times has a No. 1 seed won the NCAA women’s tournament?

A No. 1 seed has won the NCAA women’s basketball tournament a whopping 31 out of 40 times. The No. 2 seed has won it seven times.

What is the lowest seed to win the national championship?

The No. 3 seed is the lowest to win the NCAA women’s tournament, occurring twice: North Carolina in 1994 and Tennessee in 1997.

What is the lowest seed to advance to the Final Four?

The No. 9 seed is the lowest to advance to the women’s Final Four, which Arkansas achieved in 1998.

Who has scored the most points in a single NCAA tournament game?

Drake’s Lorri Bauman scored 50 points in the Elite Eight of the first women’s tournament in 1982, a record that has stood ever since.